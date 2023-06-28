Global Malt Ingredients Market Is Projected To Grow At A 5.4% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Malt Ingredients Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Malt Ingredients Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s malt ingredients market forecast, the malt ingredients market size is predicted to reach a value of $27.07 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 5.4 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global malt ingredients industry is due to the increasing demand for beer. Western Europe region is expected to hold the largest malt ingredients market share. Major malt ingredients companies include Malteurop, Groupe Soufflet, Barmalt, IREKS, Muntons PLC, Simpsons, Axereal, Crisp Malting Group, Rahr Corporation, Boortmalt.

Malt Ingredients Market Segments

● By Type: Dry Malt, Liquid Malt, Malt Flour, Other Types

● By Raw Material: Barley, Wheat, Rye, Maize, Rice, Oat

● By Application: Brewing, Distilling, Cereals, Bakery, Beverages (Non-Alcoholic), Confectionery

● By Geography: Western Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The malt ingredients refer to the products made of malt, which is a grain, usually barley, that has been dried after being soaked in water until it begins to sprout. Malt ingredients can be solid or liquid in form. Malt ingredients are primarily used to create alcoholic beverages like beer and whisky.

