Hospital Information System Market Size Expected To Reach $173.59 Billion By 2027
The Business Research Company’s Hospital Information System Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Hospital Information System Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s hospital information system market forecast, the hospital information system market size is predicted to reach a value of $173.59 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 9.8 percent through the forecast period.
The growth in the global hospital information system industry is due to growing usage of digital healthcare infrastructure. North America region is expected to hold the largest hospital information system market share. Major hospital information system companies include Cerner Corporation, Epic Systems, Mckesson Corporation, GE Healthcare, AllScripts, NextGen Healthcare.
Hospital Information System Market Segments
● By Components: Hardware, Software, Services
● By Type: Clinical Information Systems, Administrative Information Systems, Electronic Medical Records, Laboratory Information System, Radiology Information System, Pharmacy Information System, Other Types
● By Deployment: Web-Based, On-Premises, Cloud Based
● By End-User: Hospitals, Insurance Companies, Other End Users
● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Hospital information systems refer to systems that collect, store, manage, and transmit patients' medical records. This system brings together all the information and processes of a hospital on a single platform. The hospital information systems are used to store and manage healthcare data.
