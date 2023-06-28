Hospital Information System Market Size Expected To Reach $173.59 Billion By 2027

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Hospital Information System Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s hospital information system market forecast, the hospital information system market size is predicted to reach a value of $173.59 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 9.8 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global hospital information system industry is due to growing usage of digital healthcare infrastructure. North America region is expected to hold the largest hospital information system market share. Major hospital information system companies include Cerner Corporation, Epic Systems, Mckesson Corporation, GE Healthcare, AllScripts, NextGen Healthcare.

Hospital Information System Market Segments
● By Components: Hardware, Software, Services
● By Type: Clinical Information Systems, Administrative Information Systems, Electronic Medical Records, Laboratory Information System, Radiology Information System, Pharmacy Information System, Other Types
● By Deployment: Web-Based, On-Premises, Cloud Based
● By End-User: Hospitals, Insurance Companies, Other End Users
● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Hospital information systems refer to systems that collect, store, manage, and transmit patients' medical records. This system brings together all the information and processes of a hospital on a single platform. The hospital information systems are used to store and manage healthcare data.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends And Strategies
4. Hospital Information System Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Hospital Information System Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix


The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence company which excels in company, market and consumer research. It has over 300+ research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology. Our management are former Directors of Thomson Reuters, GlobalData and Morgan Stanley and each have more than 20 years of varied business research experience. They have delivered hundreds of research projects to the senior management of some of the world’s largest organizations. Clients include a range of blue chip companies in the fields of manufacturing, technology and healthcare and others from across the world. Our Consultants have masters qualifications from top institutes and include MBAs, MSCs, CFAs and CAs. TBRC Consultants are qualified by the Market Research Society in research practices, techniques, and ethics.

The Business Research Company

