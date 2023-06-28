Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Devices Market Size Expected To Reach $18.77 Billion By 2027

Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Devices Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Devices Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s gallium nitride semiconductor devices market forecast, the gallium nitride semiconductor devices market size is predicted to reach a value of $18.77 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 20.9 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global gallium nitride semiconductor devices industry is due to increasing demand for consumer electronics. North America region is expected to hold the largest gallium nitride semiconductor devices market share. Major gallium nitride semiconductor devices companies include are Cree, Inc., Efficient Power Conversion Corporation, Fujitsu Ltd., GaN Systems, Infineon Technologies AG.

Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Devices Market Segments

● By Component: Transistor, Diode, Rectifier, Power IC

● By Device Type: Opto-semiconductors, Power Semiconductors, RF Semiconductors

● By Application: Lighting and Lasers, Supplies and Inverters, Radio Frequency, Power Drives, Consumer and Enterprises, Industrial, Telecommunications, Automotive, Renewables, Aerospace and Defense Healthcare

● By Wafer Size: 2 Inch, 4-Inch, 6-Inch, 8-Inch

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The gallium nitride semiconductor devices refer to the manufacturing of semiconductor devices such as transistors and diodes for the conversion of energy to power using gallium nitride material. Gallium nitride semiconductor devices have dynamic electric and chemical properties that are used to develop electronic power devices that are very hard, mechanically stable, high voltage, and have a high frequency. Gallium nitride semiconductors are on the rise as a replacement for silicon-based semiconductors because they can meet growing demands for improved power system efficiency, performance, and system cost.

