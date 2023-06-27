***MEDIA ADVISORY*** AG Platkin and DEP Commissioner LaTourette to Announce Historic Settlement Regarding the Remediation of PFAS Pollution
What:
Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin and Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Shawn M. LaTourette to make a significant announcement regarding remediation of PFAS pollution, commonly referred to “forever chemicals,” which are known to be linked to serious health conditions and contaminate groundwater.
Who:
Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin
Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Shawn M. LaTourette
When:
11:30 a.m., Wednesday, June 28, 2023
Where:
Hughes Justice Complex
4th Floor, Attorney General’s Advocacy Institute “AGAI” Training Room
25 Market Street, Trenton, NJ
Livestream: www.youtube.com/newjerseyoag
###