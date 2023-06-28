Governor Pillen Taking Applications for New Tax Commission At Large Position

Submit Release
LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen announced he is accepting applications for a newly created at large position on the Tax Equalization and Review Commission. The new position is legislatively mandated through passage of LB 243 (2023). The six-year term will start July 1, 2023, and continue until January 1, 2028.

The selected appointee may reside in any congressional district. Other members of the commission represent each of Nebraska’s three congressional districts

Qualifications for this appointment can be found under Rev. Neb. Stat. §77-5004.

Application for an executive appointment can be made through the Governor’s website: https://governor.nebraska.gov/board-comm-req

governor.nebraska.gov

, or in writing to: Office of the Governor, P.O. Box 94848, Lincoln NE 68509-4848

The deadline to apply is Friday, July 7.  

