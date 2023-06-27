USS Delaware Arrives in Faroe Islands

Delaware’s arrival marks the first port visit by a U.S. Navy nuclear-powered submarine to the Faroe Islands.

“The United States and the Faroe Islands enjoy a close and growing partnership,” said U.S. Ambassador to the Kingdom of Denmark Alan Leventhal. “The visit of the USS Delaware is an example of this increased cooperation as we work with the Faroese and Danish governments to advance our common security interests. We thank the Faroes Islands for the warm welcome, and look forward to continuing to expand cooperation in this and other areas of our partnership."

U.S. Navy submarines routinely operate around the North Atlantic and Arctic Oceans to provide maritime domain awareness and ensure security and stability in the region. Ohio-class guided-missile submarine USS Georgia (SSGN 729) conducted a brief stop for personnel (BSP) in Tórshavn in August 2022.

The current port visit also follows shortly after the Icelandic government facilitated the first U.S. submarine BSP off Iceland’s coast in April 2023, and also comes on the heels of multiple exercises and activities involving NATO Ally and Partner nations throughout northern Europe and the High North.

While in port, Delaware’s crew will have the chance to learn about the unique climate and culture of the Faroe Islands while fostering interpersonal relations with the local population.

“This port visit symbolizes the strong and enduring relationships we share with our Faroese and Danish counterparts,” said Rear Adm. Stephen Mack, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF)'s Director of Maritime Operations. “The Faroe Islands and the High North are vital areas for our submarine operations and we thank the Faroese and Danish people for allowing us to conduct this strategically important port visit.”

