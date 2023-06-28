Submit Release
Williston Barracks / DUI - Crash

                                                  

 


STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

 

 

NEWS RELEASE 

 

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH 

 

 

 

CASE#: 23A1004002

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Robert J. Van Woert 

 

STATION: Williston 

 

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111 

 

 

 

DATE/TIME: 06/26/23 at 1239 hours 

 

STREET: Dorset St. 

 

TOWN: Charlotte

WEATHER: Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry 

 

 

 

VEHICLE #1  

 

OPERATOR: Dustin Benoit

 

AGE:  28

SEAT BELT? Yes 

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hinesburg, VT 

 

 

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2022 

 

VEHICLE MAKE: Dodge 

 

VEHICLE MODEL: Ram 

 

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1:

 Totaled

INJURIES: None 

 



                            

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On June 26th at approximately 1239hrs the Vermont State Police - Williston Barracks were notified of a single vehicle crash on Dorset St. in Charlotte, VT. While traveling to the area Troopers were informed that the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames. Upon arrival, Troopers made contact with the operator who identified themselves as Dustin Benoit. Investigation determined that Benoit was under the influence of intoxicants. Benoit was subsequently arrested and transported to the Williston Barracks for processing.  Ultimately, Benoit was cited and released to appear before Chittenden County Superior Court on August 22, 2023 at 0830 to answer for the charge of DUI. 

 

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT INCLUDED

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Chittenden County Superior Court

COURT DATE/TIME:  August 22, 2023 at 0830 hours 




Trooper Robert J. Van Woert 

Vermont State Police – Williston Barracks 

2777 St. George Rd 

Williston, VT, 05495 

Phone: 802-878-7111

Email: Robert.VanWoert@Vermont.gov 




