Williston Barracks / DUI - Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 23A1004002
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Robert J. Van Woert
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 06/26/23 at 1239 hours
STREET: Dorset St.
TOWN: Charlotte
WEATHER: Cloudy
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Dustin Benoit
AGE: 28
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hinesburg, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2022
VEHICLE MAKE: Dodge
VEHICLE MODEL: Ram
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: None
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On June 26th at approximately 1239hrs the Vermont State Police - Williston Barracks were notified of a single vehicle crash on Dorset St. in Charlotte, VT. While traveling to the area Troopers were informed that the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames. Upon arrival, Troopers made contact with the operator who identified themselves as Dustin Benoit. Investigation determined that Benoit was under the influence of intoxicants. Benoit was subsequently arrested and transported to the Williston Barracks for processing. Ultimately, Benoit was cited and released to appear before Chittenden County Superior Court on August 22, 2023 at 0830 to answer for the charge of DUI.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT INCLUDED
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Chittenden County Superior Court
COURT DATE/TIME: August 22, 2023 at 0830 hours
Trooper Robert J. Van Woert
Vermont State Police – Williston Barracks
2777 St. George Rd
Williston, VT, 05495
Phone: 802-878-7111
Email: Robert.VanWoert@Vermont.gov