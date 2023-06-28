Williston Barracks / DUI - Crash





STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE NEWS RELEASE MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH CASE#: 23A1004002 RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Robert J. Van Woert STATION: Williston CONTACT#: 802-878-7111 DATE/TIME: 06/26/23 at 1239 hours STREET: Dorset St. TOWN: Charlotte WEATHER: Cloudy ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry VEHICLE #1 OPERATOR: Dustin Benoit AGE: 28 SEAT BELT? Yes CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hinesburg, VT VEHICLE YEAR: 2022 VEHICLE MAKE: Dodge VEHICLE MODEL: Ram DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled INJURIES: None







SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On June 26 th at approximately 1239hrs the Vermont State Police - Williston Barracks were notified of a single vehicle crash on Dorset St. in Charlotte, VT. While traveling to the area Troopers were informed that the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames. Upon arrival, Troopers made contact with the operator who identified themselves as Dustin Benoit. Investigation determined that Benoit was under the influence of intoxicants. Benoit was subsequently arrested and transported to the Williston Barracks for processing. Ultimately, Benoit was cited and released to appear before Chittenden County Superior Court on August 22, 2023 at 0830 to answer for the charge of DUI.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT INCLUDED

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Chittenden County Superior Court

COURT DATE/TIME: August 22, 2023 at 0830 hours