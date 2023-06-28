Heilala Festival 2023 – Tonga’s Royal Cultural Extravaganza Returns

The Ministry of Tourism (Kingdom of Tonga) in close collaboration with the Heilala Committee will be hosting the 43rd Annual Heilala Festival 2023 with the theme “Tonga My Kingdom” commencing on Monday 26th June – Friday 7th July at the Heilala Village, Vuna Wharf.

The Heilala Festival is one of Tonga’s significant National Event conducted every year to celebrate His Majesty the King’s birthday together with friends and families here in Tonga and abroad, escalating both local and international visitors rate.

This year’s Heilala Festival marks the official come back of the annual festivity since the covid-19 pandemic, and it comprised of many fun and enjoyable events and competitions, from Praise Night to Industry & Cultural Competitions, from the 4th of July Float Parade to the Classical Music Charity Concert with Mr. Ta’u Pupu’a, a Multicultural Food Festival, and of course the

return of the popular Heilala Beauty Pageant.

The Ministry of Tourism together with the Heilala Committee 2023 is thankful for all continuous support from relevant stakeholders and the public, and we look forward to an enjoyable and successful Heilala Festival this year.

To learn more of the events during the Festival, please visit the Ministry of Tourism’s Facebook page.