FAMILY DAY RETURNS TO EDUCATE AND EMPOWER THE COMMUNITY ABOUT SWIM SAFETY
In 2020 Florida was ranked 3rd in the U.S. for unintentional drowning death rate among children ages 0 to 17, behind Louisiana and Oklahoma.
Embrace Girls Foundation and Cox Media Group Miami are aligned in our mission to serve, educate, and make a difference in our community””MIAMI/DADE, FLORIDA, USA, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Drowning is preventable.
— Ralph Renzi, Vice President/General Manager | Cox Media Group Miami
Yet, it's the leading cause of death of children ages 1-4 years in Broward County. With the many pools, waterways, lakes, rivers, and other bodies of water in Florida, surrounded by the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic Ocean, water safety is key in preventing drownings for visitors and residents alike which is why Cox Media Group Miami has embraced the cause to bring awareness, education and resources to South Florida families. “CMG Miami is excited to bring this much needed and impactful water safety event to Hollywood Florida. Embrace Girls Foundation and Cox Media Group Miami are aligned in our mission to serve, educate, and make a difference in our community” says Ralph Renzi, Vice President/General Manager | Cox Media Group Miami.
The data tells the story, says Velma R. Lawrence, CEO/Founder of The Embrace Girls Foundation, Inc., a Florida based nonprofit organization that provides girls-centric enrichment and educational programming. According to the Florida Department of Health and the federal Centers for Disease Control, (https://www.floridahealth.gov/programs-and-services/prevention/drowning-prevention/index.html) Florida ranked 5th in the U.S. for unintentional drowning deaths with an age-adjusted rate of 2.2 per 100,000 population, behind Alaska (4.19), Hawaii (3.55), Montana (2.68), and Louisiana (2.52) for all ages in 2020.
From 2018 to 2020 combined, Florida was ranked the highest in the U.S. for unintentional drowning death rate among children ages 1 to 4 years (6.24 per 100,000 population). Florida had the highest unintentional drowning death rate of 3.19 per 100,000 population among children 0 to 9 years of age compared to other states. Annually there are enough children under the age of 5 lost to drowning (50 in 2019, 60 in 2020, and 75 in 2021) to fill three or four preschool classrooms.
In addition, Florida was ranked 3rd in the U.S. for unintentional drowning death rate (2.02 per 100,000 population) among children ages 0 to 17 years of age, behind Louisiana (2.77), and Oklahoma (2.2) in 2020.
Draw dropping indeed, added Lawrence. “We learned early on that advocating for families and communities is not only a needed service but vital to the health and safety of us all - so we dove right in to help spread the word and information."
Renzi echoed that sentiment. “Water safety Is everyone’s responsibility which why we were eager to partner to partner with The Embrace Girls Foundation, Inc., a valued and longstanding partner of CMG. Our intention of this event is to educate parents, caregivers and communities about drowning risks and prevention strategies along with how to be safe in and around the water.”
Families should expect a passport to an engaging experience, lead by over 20 certified lifeguards as they navigate through a half dozen stations learning the steps you should take to be water safe and protect yourself, your family and others from drowning. Kids will also enjoy fun crafts stations and an awesome Character Meet and Greet.
ABOUT THE EXPERIENCE:
DATE: SATURDAY, JULY 15, 2023
TIME: 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
LOCATION: THE LAGOON AT TY PARK - 3300 NORTH PARK ROAD, HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA 33021
NEED TO KNOW: FREE FAMILY EVENT (Park Admission $1.50 Per Person) REGISTRATION REQUIRED.
REGISTER YOUR FAMILY HERE:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/embrace-and-cox-media-group-miami-presents-water-safety-tickets-664621469707
VENDORS ARE WELCOME REGISTER HERE:
https://punchbowl.com/g/0pgg747q40
Velma Lawrence
Embrace Girls Foundation Inc.
+1 877-466-4769
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn