New Web3 Roguelite Apeiron Arrives on Epic Games Store

/EIN News/ -- SINGAPORE , June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apeiron, a new type of roguelite x god game developed using cutting edge Web3 technology, has just launched its season 2 battle demo on the Epic Games Store. Compared with classic god games such as Black and White, Populous, and Spore, Apeiron’s gameplay is an addictive mashup of genres like MOBA, card game, and autobattler.





The new roguelite’s action-adventure gameplay allows players to become a god and take control of a divine elemental construct known as an Avatar. Piloting this Avatar, players can dive into dungeons accompanied by their faithful dood Apostles and crusade in the name of High Goddess Cosmos against the forces of the Mad God Chaos.



The game features a unique battle system, combining strategic card selection with fast-paced, real-time maneuvering around the battlefield, a fusion which has proven attractive to fans of both slower-paced strategy games and younger players looking for something more action packed. Interestingly, the game's playful tone and cute Dood characters have also proven very popular among female users.



Following its launch on the Epic Games Store, Foonie Magus, Apeiron’s developers, will be committed to bringing the game to other platforms, so that more players may pick up the game on their preferred device.



Following its launch on the Epic Games Store, Foonie Magus, Apeiron's developers, will be committed to bringing the game to other platforms, so that more players may pick up the game on their preferred device.



For competitive gamers, the seasonal leaderboards include $12,000 USDC in cash prizes and 35+ ETH worth of NFT rewards. The live streamed Guild Wars Preliminary tournament will be held in late July 2023.



