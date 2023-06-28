Terbine Announces AI-Enabled Monitoring and Management System For Large Scale Multi-Vendor EV Charging Networks
First-of-its-kind platform aims to synchronize vehicles, charging stations, power utilities, payment processors and other participants in the “EV Ecosystem”
For other charging networks to achieve the gold standard set by Tesla is far more complex than standardizing on the plug.”LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- With the rapid evolution of EV infrastructure including recent announcements by Tesla, Ford, GM, Volvo, Rivian and others, the complexity of managing charging networks is increasing beyond the capacity of early software implementations. To remedy this, Terbine is introducing TerbineLink, a cloud-based platform that commercial and governmental implementors can utilize to monitor and manage multi-vendor systems in real time across wide geographies. The TerbineLink platform represents a new generation of system that takes advantage of Generative AI to enable better outcomes for consumers and commercial drivers alike.
— David Knight, Terbine CEO
EV Infrastructure Has Evolved From An Amenity To A Necessity
In the early days of EV adoption, purchasers were mostly homeowners who could charge their cars in the garage. Tesla realized that they had to provide places for their drivers to charge when out on the road, resulting in their reliable and widely distributed charging network. “Now with literally hundreds of new EV models coming onto the market, along with well over one hundred charging networks being built in addition to Tesla’s around the world, it’s becoming clear that intelligent synchronization between the many elements is needed to make the driver experience seamless and reliable,” said David Knight, CEO of Terbine. “For other charging networks to achieve the gold standard set by Tesla is far more complex than standardizing on the plug,” he added.
Introducing AI To EV Infrastructure
Terbine is offering the TerbineLink platform under a Software-as-a-Service or SaaS licensing model that allows operation with all of the major cloud providers including AWS, Google Cloud, IBM Cloud and hybrid clouds, Microsoft Azure or co-located servers. Transaction logging is achieved using IBM’s Hyperledger format and is designed for secure, policy-based routing of machine-generated data to and from machines and systems owned by a wide mix of organizations and organization-types. It supports most EV charging units and charger management software including those enabled with NACS and CCS communicating over 4G/5G cellular networks.
Organizations who can benefit from implementing TerbineLink include:
Major retailers building branded charging offerings
Energy providers including gas station operators
Nationwide or regional truck stop chains
State transportation, energy and air quality agencies including NEVI implementors
Counties and cities planning charging networks including CFI implementors
Engineering and construction firms bidding on EV charging installations
Power utilities including renewable energy providers
National and regional fleet operators
Rental companies (both retail and commercial)
Interstate trucking companies
EV manufacturers
About Terbine
Terbine applies machine learning, cloud computing and Internet of Things technologies to solve the core issues that are limiting the widespread adoption of electric vehicles worldwide. The company’s software-based platform, TerbineLink, is designed to synchronize all makes and models of EVs with virtually any brand and owner of charging stations, along with electrical utilities, federal/state/local governments and fleet operators, in real time. The result is a highly improved experience for consumer and commercial drivers alike, along with sustainability benefits for all. www.terbine.com
Alayna Woodall
TERBINE
+1 503-560-1621
awoodall@terbine.com
