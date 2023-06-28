The Unsung Heroes of the First USWNT in 1985 Paved the Way for Women in Soccer
The Unsung Heroes of the First USWNT in 1985 Paved the Way for Women in Soccer, How We Can Say Thank You by Video or Short EmailNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Everyone knows Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan who were instrumental in the passage of The Equal Pay for Team USA Act requiring all athletes representing the United States in global competition to receive equal pay and benefits in their sport, regardless of gender. The Act covers the U.S.’s 50-plus national sports and requires the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee to handle oversight.
What many except the diehards may not know are the trailblazers on the women’s inaugural national soccer team, the individuals who heroically laid the foundation for future generations. To quote legendary soccer star and member of the inaugural team, Michelle Akers, “Incredibly, this team and its 38 year legacy of unprecedented world domination all began with 17 badass women in 1985 as the first ever USWNT. That first team set the stage for the greatness and warrior mentality of the American game today, and yet their story is largely unknown.” Now, we can say thank you.
For the first time since playing together 38 years ago, the 1985 team is getting back together to be honored June 30-July 1st. Stacey Enos, the USWNT’s first UNC Tar Heel, is spearheading the weekend, emphasizing, "I want this weekend to cement the 1985ers as a critical piece of the USWNT. We are part of this history and we have a story that has never been told."
Flame Bearers, the first storytelling platform specifically for women Olympians & Paralympians will be on the ground and is preparing a huge surprise. The women-owned media company is compiling short videos and emails from individuals around the world to the players on the groundbreaking 1985 team, expressing their gratitude and sharing how they shaped their lives and women’s sport.
The goal is to give credit to the players who blazed the trail for women today and to show them how much their work meant to people everywhere. To participate, send a short note or video to marissap@flamebearers.com by June 29th addressed to one of the original players or to the team as a whole.
How it all began
Title IX radically altered the sports landscape, but not all at once and not without resistance. In the early years of the statute, the “forgotten heroes” challenged bias and championed equality—and the impact is still felt today.
How do you start a national team? In the case of the U.S. women’s soccer team, it began with a letter sent to 17 players in 1985. The U.S. Soccer Federation had been invited to send a squad to an international women’s tournament in Italy known as the Mundialito (the “little World Cup,” even though it had nothing to do with FIFA, who hosted the first Women’s World Cup six years later in 1991). While the score did not go the US’ way, the numbers on a scoreboard could not reflect what those 17 women had done. They unleashed a dream for generations of young women to come.
Part of the movement around bringing the original USWNT to Asheville started with Just Play WNC. Just Play WNC began as an initiative of Asheville City Soccer Club in 2018, aiming to broaden access to soccer in western North Carolina.
Since then, the movement has evolved and grown. Just Play WNC has donated hundreds of soccer balls, increased opportunities for children to join local camps and leagues, and supported free admission to Asheville City SC games for kids.
One of the pillars of Just Play WNC is connecting growing players with role models. Part of honoring this legendary group of athletes includes opportunities for them to speak with local players.
About Flame Bearers
Flame Bearers is a global storytelling platform for Olympians to share their stories through podcasts and posts. Flame Bearers illuminates the unsung stories of resilient women Olympians & Paralympians that inspire people to drive change for themselves, in their connections with others, and their communities. We envision a world where people feel more represented, empowered to show resolve as they face their future, and are enlightened about what the power of community can do. We hope you join us. www.flamebearers.com
