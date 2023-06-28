US Modular Capital Hires Head of Credit and Underwriting
US Modular Capital Taps Industry Veteran Jan Sparks as Chief Credit Officer & Head of Underwriting
Jan's extensive experience and leadership qualities will play a pivotal role in growing our lending business and driving innovation in the volumetric modular construction lending business.”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- US Modular Capital, the leading provider of private credit for modular construction, is delighted to announce the appointment of Jan Sparks as the company's new Chief Credit Officer & Head of Underwriting. Jan brings over thirty years of experience and a proven track record in real estate finance including origination of debt, underwriting of real estate portfolios, due diligence, and structuring of complex debt and equity transactions.
In her new role, Jan will be responsible for overseeing the company's day-to-day underwriting operations, developing lending strategies targeting specific customer segments, and implementing best practices to drive lending operational efficiency. Jan's strategic mindset and client-centric approach align perfectly with US Modular Capital's commitment to delivering innovative, high-quality lending solutions.
Jan joins US Modular Capital with an impressive background in real estate finance and a passion for financial product innovation. With her abundance of experience, Jan has successfully led high-performing teams and implemented transformative strategies to support business growth in multiple financial institutions.
"We are thrilled to welcome Jan to US Modular Capital," said Zeeshan Mirza, CEO of US Modular Capital. "Jan's extensive experience and leadership qualities will play a pivotal role in growing our lending business and driving innovation in the volumetric modular construction lending business. We are confident that Jan's expertise will contribute significantly to our continued success."
Prior to joining US Modular Capital, Jan founded the Real Estate Structured Finance Platform at Transwestern Real Estate Services and served as Executive Managing Director for over eleven years. Jan holds the designation of Certified Public Accountant and Certified Fraud Examiner and formerly also held SEC Licenses for Series 7, 63, 24 & 27 FINOP. Jan received her Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Accounting from Texas Tech University in Lubbock, Texas.
"I am excited to join US Modular Capital and contribute to the company's vision of revolutionizing the modular industry," said Jan. "I look forward to working alongside the talented team at US Modular Capital to drive innovative credit solutions for the modular construction industry, enhance client experiences, and facilitate sustainable growth. Together, we will further strengthen US Modular Capital's position as a leader in the industry."
Jan's appointment as Chief Credit Officer underscores US Modular Capital's commitment to attracting top talent and investing in experienced professionals to drive their continued success. The addition of Jan Sparks to the executive team marks an important milestone for US Modular Capital as they continue to expand their presence and explore new opportunities.
About US Modular Capital (visit us at: www.usmodcap.com):
US Modular Capital is a Chicago-based, private lender specializing in funding volumetric modular construction projects. We provide developers with financial solutions to help get modular projects up and running when traditional lenders are unable to help. US Modular Capital is committed to investing in sustainable and affordable construction through modular construction technology which is up to ~2x faster, ~20% cheaper, ~67% more energy efficient, and can generate ~90% less waste than conventional construction.
