Submit Release
News Search

There were 832 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 231,588 in the last 365 days.

Senate Overwhelmingly Confirms Governor Shapiro’s Nominee to Lead the Department of Environmental Protection

Secretary Negrin becomes the first Latino secretary to lead the Department

Harrisburg, PA – Today, the Senate overwhelmingly confirmed Governor Josh Shapiro’s cabinet nominee Secretary Rich Negrin to lead the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP). With more than 35 years of public and private sector leadership and an extensive management track record, Secretary Negrin previously served as Vice President of Regulatory Policy and Strategy at Commonwealth Edison and as City Manager & Deputy Mayor of Administration & Coordination of the City of Philadelphia. He is the first Latino Secretary of DEP.

Under his leadership, Secretary Negrin has worked closely with Governor Shapiro to quickly respond to and assess the impact of the East Palestine Derailment and to secure the health and wellbeing of Pennsylvanians impacted by the derailment. Secretary Negrin also led the Department’s response following the chemical spill in the Delaware River, working efficiently to ensure drinking water would remain safe and hold polluters accountable. He is currently spearheading the launch of the 2023 Permit Plan, the Expansion of Environmental Justice Efforts statewide, and the creation of a new Center of Environmental Excellence to drive operational excellence in the department.

Recently, Secretary Negrin spearheaded the DEP’s consent order and agreement with Shell Chemicals Appalachia, LLC for exceeding total emission limitations for air contaminants in Western Pennsylvania – protecting Pennsylvanians’ right to clean air. Shell agreed to one of the largest payments in Pennsylvania history, nearly $10 million, to DEP and to benefit the environment, health, and quality of life in the Beaver County community near the facility.  

MEDIA CONTACT: ra-gvgovpress@pa.gov 

# # #

You just read:

Senate Overwhelmingly Confirms Governor Shapiro’s Nominee to Lead the Department of Environmental Protection

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more