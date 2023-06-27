Submit Release
Governor Hobbs Signs Executive Orders Ending Unjust Practices Against LGBTQ+ Arizonans

Phoenix, AZ — Today, Governor Katie Hobbs signed two Executive Orders to ensure the state employee health care plan covers medically-necessary gender-affirming surgery and barring state agencies from funding, promoting, or supporting conversion therapy treatment for minors. Together, the executive orders bring an end to unjust practices against LGBTQ+ Arizonans.                                                                 
“Our LGBTQ+ community should never have to face hate and discrimination, and I will do everything in my power to fight for full equality,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “The State is leading by example on this issue, and we will continue working until Arizona is a place where every individual can participate equally in our economy and our workforce without fear of discrimination or exclusion.”

As outlined in the Executive Order restricting conversion therapy, State Agencies will implement policies to actively protect LGBTQ+ minors from the harmful effects of conversion therapy and ensure public funds are not spent on these dangerous practices. The American Psychological Association found that conversion therapy contributes to increased risk of suicide, depression, and substance use throughout an individual’s life. Additionally, the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration has determined that conversion therapy should not be a part of any behavioral health treatment.

Read the Executive Order on Ensuring Access to Medically Necessary Gender-Affirming Healthcare HERE

Read the Executive Order on Protecting Young People from Conversion Therapy HERE

