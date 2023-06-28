Submit Release
Updated with Video Suspects and Vehicle Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 1500 Block of Good Hope Road, Southeast

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District seek the public’s assistance in locating suspects and a vehicle in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Friday, June 16, 2023, in the 1500 Block of Good Hope Road, Southeast.

 

At approximately 12:23 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and took the victim’s property. The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle.

 

The suspects and the suspects’ vehicle were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below and in this video: https://youtu.be/byqENVID33c

 

 

Anyone who can identify these suspects or vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

