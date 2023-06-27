Province launches new initiative to protect people during extreme heat emergencies

CANADA, June 27 - People in B.C., especially those most at risk of health impacts from extreme heat emergencies, will be better protected as the Province expands access to air conditioners for people who are medically vulnerable and have low incomes.

This builds on B.C.’s work to strengthen heat response and health emergency supports throughout British Columbia.

“We know extreme heat emergencies can cause significant health challenges for vulnerable people and that’s why we’ve taken steps so B.C. and our health-care system are better prepared,” said Adrian Dix, Minister of Health. “We’re ensuring more people have the tools and supports they need to stay safe during extraordinary heat events. As well, we’re making record investments to our ambulance services and team-based primary care to strengthen our health system.”

The Province is providing $10 million for BC Hydro to expand its Energy Conservation Assistance Program to include free, publicly funded portable air conditioners (AC), meaning more people who are the most vulnerable during extreme heat emergencies will have access to more cooling options to stay safe.

Because of this investment, B.C. Hydro expects to install 8,000 air-conditioning units over the next three years for people who have low incomes and are medically vulnerable to heat.

“Many people in B.C. struggle with extreme heat and often have limited options available when it comes to cooling,” said Chris O’Riley, president and CEO, BC Hydro. “We are committed to providing assistance through new funding for free air-conditioning units for vulnerable and low-income customers as well as a new rebate offer for all residential customers.”

A wide range of actions are underway following engagement with vulnerable populations, emergency planners and other stakeholders to better understand ways to better protect people most at risk during extreme heat emergencies. Highlights include:

investing $369 million to the Community Emergency Preparedness Fund, which supports communities in mitigating and preparing for disasters and climate-related emergencies;

providing more than $52 million to support long-term care facilities to install or upgrade existing heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning (HVAC) systems;

distributing an emergency inventory of cooling and clean air items to non-profit operators, through BC Housing; and

connecting home and community care providers to people who are most at risk, such as through chronic disease registries.

“Extreme weather is now part of our reality because of climate change and it’s important that people, especially those most at risk from extreme heat, have the supports they need to stay safe,” said Dr. Bonnie Henry, provincial health officer. “Making cooling units more available, in addition to other services, will help people and families in B.C. be better protected during extreme heat emergencies.”

This announcement builds on extreme heat initiatives rolled out in 2022, including the launch of the BC Heat Alert and Response System (BC HARS). The Province also introduced the ability to issue broadcast-intrusive emergency alerts during extreme heat emergencies. These alerts will immediately and directly give people the information they need to protect themselves and their loved ones during extreme heat.

The Province also created the Extreme Heat Preparedness Guide, which helps people prepare their residences for extreme heat and provides advice about how to stay safe when temperatures rise. The guide is available in French, Punjabi, traditional Chinese and simplified Chinese and was created in partnership with the BC Centre for Disease Control.

“We know that some people are disproportionately affected by extreme temperatures,” said Bowinn Ma, Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness. “That’s why we’re taking steps to ensure that our province’s most vulnerable people are protected. These proactive measures announced today enhance our capacity to support and care for people during extreme heat emergencies, further strengthening our resilience in the face of climate change.”

In addition, the Province continues to significantly invest in BC Emergency Health Services (BCEHS) by adding more paramedics and dispatchers, modernizing its equipment and improving its governance and oversight. Budget 2022 provided an additional $148 million over three years to increase the number of paramedics and dispatchers, and Budget 2023 provides a further $130 million over three years to increase the on-call rate for paramedics and expand ambulance coverage rates throughout B.C.

Learn More:

To learn more about BC HARS, visit: http://www.bccdc.ca/health-professionals/professional-resources/heat-event-response-planning

For information about BC Hydro’s portable air conditioner program, visit: https://www.bchydro.com/powersmart/residential/rebates-programs/savings-based-on-income/free-product-install-and-advice.html

To download the June 2022 report to the BC Coroner, Extreme Heat and Human Mortality: A Review of Heat-Related Deaths in B.C. in Summer 2021, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/assets/gov/birth-adoption-death-marriage-and-divorce/deaths/coroners-service/death-review-panel/extreme_heat_death_review_panel_report.pdf

To read the Prepared BC Extreme Heat Preparedness Guide and learn how to protect yourself and your community during extreme heat events and how to keep cool, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/assets/gov/public-safety-and-emergency-services/emergency-preparedness-response-recovery/embc/preparedbc/preparedbc-guides/preparedbc_extreme_heat_guide.pdf

