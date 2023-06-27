Province temporarily extends arrangement with Canada Border Services Agency

CANADA, June 27 - The Province has approved a one-time three-month extension of the existing arrangement between BC Corrections and the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) to hold immigration detainees in B.C. provincial custody.

In July 2022, BC Corrections provided CBSA with 12 months written notice to end its arrangement on holding immigration detainees in provincial custody centres. The arrangement is scheduled to expire for July 31, 2023, and this extension comes at the request of Marco Mendicino, federal Minister of Public Safety, to allow the CBSA to prepare for a safe transition for immigration detainees from provincial custody to CBSA custody.

Mike Farnworth, B.C.’s Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, has approved a one-time extension of the existing arrangement between BC Corrections and the CBSA until Oct. 31, 2023, with the condition that BC Corrections will not accept any new immigration detainees after July 31, 2023.

On Nov. 1, 2023, all immigration detainees remaining in BC Corrections’ custody will be transferred to CBSA custody.

BC Corrections is committed to continue working with the CBSA to develop a safe and efficient transition plan that achieves both governments’ commitment to public safety, while ensuring the rights of individuals are preserved and protected.

Quick Facts:

Effective Aug. 1, 2023, BC Corrections will not accept any new admissions of immigration detainees in provincial custody, consistent with the decision announced in July 2022.

As of June 27, 2023, there are 12 immigration detainees in provincial custody.

Learn More:

Read Farnworth’s statement about ending the immigration detention arrangement with the CBSA: https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2022PSSG0050-001139