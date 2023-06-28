identityworks.ai and EdTek Services Create Courses to Train Financial Services Employees on identityworks.ai Software
Online employee training courses to support the detection and prevention of identity fraud for financial services companies.
The partnership allows us to reach a wider audience and help more companies protect their customers and themselves from the damage caused by identity fraud with modern identity verification solutions.”TORONTO, CANADA, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- identityworks.ai, a pioneering innovator in the development of identity management solutions, is partnering with EdTek Services, a long-time provider of learning management systems for small and medium-sized organizations.
— Mark Klagenberg, Co-Founder, identityworks.ai
The partnership will result in the creation of training courses that instruct employees on how to best utilize the identityworks AI-driven software to detect and prevent identity fraud for financial services companies. The courses will be designed to enable financial services companies to onboard rapidly, assess risk, and better prevent identity fraud.
"We are excited to be here at Collision 2023 in Toronto to announce this partnership with EdTek Services to create these training courses," said Mark Klagenberg, Co-Founder at identityworks.ai. "The partnership allows us to reach a wider audience and help more companies protect their customers and themselves from the damage caused by identity fraud with modern identity verification solutions."
"Identity fraud is a growing problem in the financial services industry, and we are also excited to partner with identityworks.ai to help companies combat this problem," said EdTek Services CEO Paul Jacobelli. "These courses will provide employees with the knowledge and skills they need to implement and administers the identityworks.ai application to detect and prevent identity fraud."
The courses, which are available online, cover topics such as identity verification, fraud prevention, and data security. They are designed to help employees quickly and easily onboard with the application and customize the identity management solution to meet their unique needs.
About EdTek Services:
Founded in 2003, EdTek Services works with organizations of all sizes such as Algoma Steel, Optimé International, Amewas Inc., the City of Shreveport, LearneCore, Crossroads Mobile Maintenance, Utimus, and the Univerity of Guelph. Our focus is to provide the best LMS for business, nonprofits, government departments, and academic institutions. EdTek's package of LMS support services includes consulting, unlimited training, hands-on administrative support, help-desk support for users, 350 Soft Skills courses in the LMS Library, a web conference platform, and access to millions of digital media resources. EdTek's all-inclusive SaaS LMS pricing helps smaller organizations stretch their budgets to deliver the same level of quality training and education as any of the leading providers in the marketplace.
About identityworks.ai:
identityworks.ai is a cutting-edge solution designed specifically for financial service providers to streamline their identity verification processes by leveraging real-time identity checks from multiple data sources, data encryption, and artificial intelligence. By choosing identityworks.ai, financial service providers can eliminate cumbersome paperwork and tedious manual verification methods while prioritizing consumer privacy. Visit us at www.identityworks.ai.
