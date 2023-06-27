Laredo Sector Border Patrol intercepted a human smuggling attempt using a portable barn

LAREDO, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Hebbronville Station intercepted a human smuggling attempt using a portable barn in Hebbronville, Texas.

The event occurred on June 26, when Border Patrol agents encountered a pickup truck hauling a portable barn on top of a flatbed trailer when it approached the primary inspection lane of the FM1017 Border Patrol checkpoint. Agents conducted a search of the portable barn and discovered people inside. A total of 20 individuals were discovered hiding behind plywood in the ceiling of the barn. The people were removed from the trailer.

Border Patrol agents transported the individuals to the Hebbronville Station for processing. After record checks were conducted it was revealed that they were in the country illegally. All the individuals were from Mexico, Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala and will be processed accordingly.

Please visit www.cbp.gov to view additional news releases and other information pertaining to Customs and Border Protection.

Follow Laredo Sector on Twitter and Instagram at USBPChiefLRT, Facebook at US Border Patrol Laredo Sector for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection welcomes assistance from the community. Citizens are encouraged to report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol while remaining anonymous by calling 1-800-343-1994.