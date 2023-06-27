Submit Release
DNR seeks public input on conservation education & manufacturer's certificate of origin administrative rule revisions

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is seeking informal comments on administrative rules for conservation education and manufacturer's certificate of origin related programs.

Executive Order 10 (EO10), signed by Governor Reynolds on Jan. 10, 2023, requires all state agencies to identify which administrative rule chapters will be retained or rescinded. The EO10 process includes public engagement with the opportunity for meaningful input.

The Iowa DNR has reviewed the following rule chapters relating to programs administered by the Communication, Outreach and Marketing, and Law Enforcement bureaus: 571 Iowa Administrative Code (IAC) Chapters 12 (Conservation Education) and 20 (Manufacturer's Certificate of Origin). Based on the review, the DNR has revised these chapters to eliminate redundancies and improve efficiency.

The public are invited to provide informal comments on the proposed rule changes. DNR will accept written comments through July 11, 2023. Written comments or questions regarding the proposed rules should be submitted to: Megan.Wisecup@dnr.iowa.gov for 571 IAC Chapter 12 and Susan.Stocker@dnr.iowa.gov for 571 IAC Chapter 20. Comments should be made to specific portions of the rules.

After receiving and reviewing informal comments, the DNR will create a draft Regulatory Analysis and draft Notice of Intended Action. The DNR will host a formal public comment period for these drafts, followed by a public hearing, in September 2023.

Versions of the rules, including a “clean” copy and a version showing revisions, can be found on the DNR webpage: https://www.iowadnr.gov/About-DNR/About-DNR/Administrative-Rules.

