Exclusive 5-Day Virtual Workshop Reveals How Realtors Can Sell New Construction, And Luxury New Construction, Without Working For The Builder.

In partnership with Black Luxury Realty, the Iconic Agent is excited to present the upcoming 5-Day New Construction Buyer Attraction Workshop. This free virtual workshop offers real estate agents an incredible opportunity to learn innovative marketing strategies specifically designed for generating new construction buyer leads as real estate agents. The June workshop will be held daily from 7 pm EST to 7:30 pm EST from June 26th, 2023, through June 30th, 2023, with replays available until July 2nd, 2023.

Damon Greene and Nathaniel Crawford from The Iconic Agent team will provide valuable insights for professionals in the real estate industry.

The 5-Day New Construction Buyer Attraction Workshop has already transformed how realtors approach marketing in luxury new construction and new construction markets. Throughout the five-day event, participants will gain access to exclusive industry insights, expert-led training, and practical tools that will enable them to attract and engage new construction and luxury new construction buyers effectively.

"By collaborating, we're reshaping realtor marketing strategies for the new construction segment," said Damon Greene, founder of The Iconic Agent. "The 5-Day New Construction Buyer Attraction Workshop is a game-changer for realtors who want to excel in the new construction and luxury new construction market. We aim to equip real estate agents with the latest marketing strategies to attract new construction buyers, allowing realtors to stand out in a competitive landscape."

This event demonstrates a bold move toward innovation and highlights attendees' commitment to their growth as realtors. Participants can connect with like-minded professionals nationwide through engaging coaching and training sessions.

"Over the past two years, the market has been intense. Agents faced multiple offer scenarios, with buyers paying up to $100k above asking prices for homes in the resale market. Now that the market has slowed down, builders are offering fantastic, more attractive incentives than homeowners can offer. Due to limited resale inventory, new construction is the only option in some markets. We've mastered attracting New Construction Buyers, and there are no other training programs with our proven track record," stated Damon Greene.

The 5-Day New Construction Buyer Attraction Workshop is an unmissable event for realtors looking to elevate their marketing strategies and establish themselves as leaders in the luxury new construction and new construction real estate markets. By participating, realtors will gain invaluable knowledge, practical strategies, and a network of industry professionals to support their success.

The team recently announced an $8k training giveaway where winners would receive the New Construction Buyer Attraction Playbook + The Real Estate AI Workshop replays (over an $8k value). The first prize winner will receive the blueprint for attracting new construction buyer leads and the lead nurturing follow-up blueprint leveraging AI. The second prize winner will gain access to the Real Estate AI Workshop replays, demonstrating how to generate more referrals and sales from their current sphere of influence and pipeline.

For more details about the free 5-Day New Construction (and Luxury New Construction) Buyer Attraction Workshop and the $8k training giveaway, visit: https://theiconicagent.com/ncmm-5-day-challenge-page/?ref=pr6262023

"We are thrilled to collaborate with motivated agents and share our knowledge and expertise to empower agents nationwide," added Nathaniel Crawford, South Florida's top Broker & Founder of Black Luxury Realty. "This event highlights our dedication to elevating the industry and promoting growth within our community. Don't miss this chance to learn how easy it is to attract new construction buyers and win life-changing training."

Damon Greene established The Iconic Agent in 2017. Greene's mission was to teach real estate professionals about digital marketing and new techniques to acquire clients. Clients have seen tremendous success and learned what is possible for their careers since then, and many have gone on to become top producers. Greene has helped hundreds of clients earn over $200 million in additional new construction and luxury new construction sales. His passion is helping real estate agents win and see their full potential. The Iconic Agent Offers a suite of products to help agents generate more new construction and luxury new construction leads. They offer the New Construction Buyer Attraction Playbook for the do-it-yourselfers, and New Construction Marketing Mastery for real estate agents that want more support, access to their team, top-tier resources, and community backing.

