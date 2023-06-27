Quorum Announces an Addition to its Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (TSX-V: QIS) (OTC Pink: QIFTF) (“Quorum”), a North American SaaS Software and Services company providing essential enterprise solutions that automotive dealerships and Original Equipment Manufacturers (“OEMs”) rely on for their operations, announces effective immediately, the appointment of Mr. Damien Leonard, President of Pinetree Capital Ltd. (“Pinetree”), to Quorum’s Board of Directors.



“We are pleased to welcome Damien to Quorum’s Board of Directors,” said Neil McDonnell, Chair of the Board. “We believe that Damien’s expertise will help guide Quorum’s strategy of balanced, profitable growth. In addition, L6 Holdings Inc. and Pinetree’s investment in Quorum reflects the confidence that Pinetree has in Quorum’s future and is a testament to Quorum’s commitment to driving shareholder value.”

Mr. Leonard brings more than 15 years of experience investing in software businesses across North America, Europe and Australia. He is the President of Pinetree, a TSX-listed investment company, and Managing Director of L6 Holdings, a family office, both of which focus on investing in enterprise software and together own 25.5% of Quorum.

About Quorum Information Technologies Inc.

Quorum is a North American SaaS Software and Services company providing essential enterprise solutions that automotive dealerships and Original Equipment Manufacturers (“OEMs”) rely on for their operations, including:

Quorum’s Dealership Management System (DMS) , which automates, integrates, and streamlines key processes across departments in a dealership, and emphasizes revenue generation and customer satisfaction.

, which automates, integrates, and streamlines key processes across departments in a dealership, and emphasizes revenue generation and customer satisfaction. DealerMine CRM , a sales and service Customer Relationship Management (“CRM”) system and set of Business Development Centre services that drives revenue into the critical sales and service departments in a dealership.

, a sales and service Customer Relationship Management (“CRM”) system and set of Business Development Centre services that drives revenue into the critical sales and service departments in a dealership. Autovance , a modern retailing platform that helps dealerships attract more business through Digital Retailing, improve in-store profits and closing rates through its desking tool and maximize their efficiency and CSI through Autovance’s F&I menu solution.

, a modern retailing platform that helps dealerships attract more business through Digital Retailing, improve in-store profits and closing rates through its desking tool and maximize their efficiency and CSI through Autovance’s F&I menu solution. Accessible Accessories, a digital retailing platform that allows franchised dealerships to efficiently increase their vehicle accessories revenue.

Quorum Information Technologies Inc. is traded on the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSX-V”) under the symbol QIS. For additional investor information, please visit www.QuorumInformationSystems.com.

Contacts:

Maury Marks

President and Chief Executive Officer

403-777-0036

Maury.Marks@QuorumInfoTech.com

Marilyn Bown

Chief Financial Officer

403-777-0036

Marilyn.Bown@QuorumInfoTech.com

Daniela Trnka

Investor Relations

403-777-0036

Daniela.Trnka@QuorumInfoTech.com

