CenterPoint Energy, Inc. to Host Webcast of Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- Houston, TX, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

 

Date:  July 27, 2023


Time:  7:00 a.m. Central time or 8:00 a.m. Eastern time


Listen via internet:  http://investors.centerpointenergy.com/


Click "Investors", and click the link "CenterPoint Energy, Inc. Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call"


As the only investor-owned electric and gas utility based in Texas, CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CNP) ) is an energy delivery company with electric transmission and distribution, power generation and natural gas distribution operations that serve more than 7 million metered customers in Indiana, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Ohio and Texas. As of March 31, 2023, the company owned approximately $38 billion in assets. With approximately 8,900 employees, CenterPoint Energy and its predecessor companies have been in business for more than 150 years. For more information, visit CenterPointEnergy.com.


Chayla Franklin - (713) 207- 5477

Primary Logo

