America’s Boating Channel Now Features USA Water Ski & Wake Sports Videos

Eighteen Towed Watersports Titles Added to Smart TV Offerings

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- America’s Boating Channel™, the U.S. Coast Guard funded boating safety and boater education video service of United States Power Squadrons® (USPS), has entered into an agreement with USA Water Ski & Wake Sports to include eighteen towed watersports videos in America’s Boating Channel’s new smart TV offerings.

The announcement was made by America’s Boating Channel’s Vice President of Smart TV, Kathy Strachan, and Nate Boudreaux, USA Water Ski & Wake Sports’ Executive Director. Viewers can subscribe for free to America's Boating Channel's on-demand app on Roku and FireTV and watch its continuously playing live television channel on Sports.TV.

“We’re delighted to add USA Water Ski & Wake Sports exciting videos to America’s Boating Channel covering USA Water Ski & Wake Sports features, water ski & wakeboard instruction, water ski history, and show skiing, said Kathy Strachan.”

Boudreaux commented, “We believe there is tremendous synergy between USA Water Ski & Wake Sports’ video content and America’s Boating Channel. Towed water sports like water skiing and wakeboarding are a popular boating activity with more than five million combined participants annually.”

Strachan concluded, “Our new original videos now in production for 2023 will also highlight towed sports safety, underscoring the importance of this aspect of recreational boating to our viewers, and demonstrating once more that we’re the next best thing to being on the water.”

Smart TV viewers can subscribe to America’s Boating Channel for free on Roku and FireTV and tune-in to the newly added USA Water Ski & Wake Sports videos. On Roku, viewers can select Store using their Roku remotes, click on Channels, search for Americas Boating Channel, and then add the channel. On FireTV, viewers can go to Apps on their FireTV Main Menu, search for Americas Boating Channel, select Get, and then download the app.

About America’s Boating Channel

America’s Boating Channel™ is produced for United States Power Squadrons® (USPS) by Lafferty Media Partners (LMP) under a grant from the Sport Fish Restoration and Boating Trust Fund, administered by the U.S. Coast Guard. The service features professionally produced, high-definition, safe boating and boater education videos. America’s Boating Channel has been recognized with the National Boating Industry Safety Award as the 2021 Top Marine Media Outlet, and with the 2022 International Boating and Water Safety Summit Communication Award for the top Video Public Service Announcement (PSA) Series. AmericasBoatingChannel.com

About USA Water Ski & Wake Sports

USA Water Ski & Wake Sports is affiliated with the International Waterski & Wakeboard Federation (world governing body) and is recognized by the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee and Pan-American Sports Organization as the national governing body of organized water skiing and wakeboarding in the United States.

Media Contacts

USA Water Ski & Wake Sports

Scott N. Atkinson, Senior Director, Communications & External Relations

+1 863-874-5682

satkinson@usawaterski.org

AMERICA'S BOATING CHANNEL