Manchin Announces $420K for Economic Development Planning Across West Virginia

June 27, 2023

Charleston, WV – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $420,000 from the Economic Development Administration (EDA) to strengthen regional economic development planning in West Virginia. The funding will support designing and implementing comprehensive economic development strategies (CEDS) through four regional planning and development councils across the state.

“Investing in regional economic development planning is critical for creating good-paying jobs and spurring opportunity for all West Virginians. The EDA continues to be a strong partner for West Virginia, and today’s announcement is great news for our entire state,” said Senator Manchin. “These investments will allow the regions to compete and thrive and I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of the funding for years to come. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to support economic growth across the Mountain State.”

Individual awards listed below: