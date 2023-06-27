Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,681 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 462,938 in the last 365 days.

XSurgical, an AI Surgical Robotics Company, Announces Q&A Webinar

/EIN News/ -- TOPSFIELD, Mass., June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- XSurgical Inc., an artificial intelligence surgical robotics company, today announces it will host a Q&A webinar on July 11 at 11 a.m. PDT, hosted by co-founder and CEO Dr. Gianluca De Novi and Chairman of the Board Michele Marzola. The objective of the online event will be to discuss Xsurgical as a business, as well as the company’s equity crowdfunding raise on Netcapital.

XSurgical is bringing an innovative, unique approach to the surgical robotics industry. The company’s mission is to democratize surgical robotics by creating a versatile platform accessible to anyone worldwide. The company aims to increase the quality and number of robotic procedures by offering a modular, open-architecture surgical robot.

Those interested in learning more can access the webinar here

The surgical robotics market is valued at $15 billion-$20 billion annually (2022). To date, XSurgical has raised approximately $6 million. 

About XSurgical

XSurgical's system uses AI and machine learning to perform a range of procedures with precision and accuracy, while remaining affordable and easily deployable. By aiming to offer these solutions, XSurgical is working toward making surgical robotics more cost-effective, efficient and accessible, thereby improving patient outcomes and increasing the utilization of surgical robots in a variety of environments.

Company Contact:
Dr. Gianluca De Novi
CEO
gdenovi@xsurgicalrobotics.com
857-204-2932
Boston, Massachusetts

Wire Service Contact:
IBN
Los Angeles, California
www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com
310.299.1717 Office
Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

XSurgical, an AI Surgical Robotics Company, Announces Q&A Webinar

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more