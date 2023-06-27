A. Duie Pyle Holds Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony for New Brokerage Office in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania

The event celebrated Pyle’s expansion into the city and highlighted the companies' initiative to create jobs and contribute to the economy

/EIN News/ -- MECHANICSBURG, Pa., June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A. Duie Pyle (Pyle), the premier provider of asset and non-asset-based supply chain solutions, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house to introduce local government officials, area business leaders and the company’s customers to its revamped brokerage division in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania.

Located southwest of Harrisburg’s city center, Pyle's new 6,563 square foot office space for the brokerage division has already created 12 new jobs, with plans to add another 35 in the future. The relaunch of its brokerage services will allow the team to create backhaul opportunities for its dedicated fleets, provide truckload capacity for less-than-truckload (LTL) customers, offer seamless communication for warehousing pickups/deliveries and long-haul truckload support for pool distribution and consolidation opportunities in its LTL network.

Peter Latta, chairman and CEO of Pyle, opened the event and spoke about Pyle’s 99-year history and how it will continue to offer top-of-the-line services to its customers through the relaunch of its brokerage solutions. City officials gave their remarks about Pyle’s contribution to Mechanicsburg’s economy and how they look forward to seeing the company flourish in the region while opening the door to new opportunities for citizens.

"The relaunch of our brokerage division enables us to return to the basics of our industry and ensure our customers are met with transparent, agile and attentive communication and support every step of the way,” Latta said. “We chose the city of Mechanicsburg because it’s well-positioned in our network across the Northeast U.S., and it is a great location for our Pyle People due to its reasonable cost of living.”

Craig Lough, Pyle’s director of strategic planning, spoke about the importance of returning to basics when cultivating a successful brokerage division. He highlighted how building long-lasting relationships and trust with Pyle’s customers is key to growing this business and ensuring customers continue to thrive.

“The City of Mechanicsburg’s attractive cost of living and supportive community makes it an optimal location to open operations,” Lough said. “We’re building a team of qualified individuals who share in our people-first approach, and we will continue to provide exceptional service and enhanced customer support through our brokerage solutions.”

Jeff Palm, executive director of the Mechanicsburg Chamber of Commerce, highlighted the significance of channeling additional resources into Mechanicsburg to fortify brokerage and supply chain operations. In his statement, he emphasized the importance of enhancing these operations to bolster the region's economic growth and create employment opportunities for the people of Pennsylvania.

"Though we may joke that all roads lead to Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania’s highway system literally centers around the mid-State and the Mechanicsburg area,” Palm said. “It has made this area a focal point for transportation and distribution for products traveling throughout the northeast and onto the rest of the country. With its roots in Pennsylvania, A. Duie Pyle has been a leader in distribution for nearly 100 years and we are pleased that they are continuing to invest in their home state with the opening of this brokerage services office. This investment shows A. Duie Pyle’s confidence in the community and assists in providing opportunities for the local citizenry to continue to move goods throughout the region."

About A. Duie Pyle

A. Duie Pyle, a family-owned and operated business for more than 99 years, provides a range of integrated transportation and distribution services supported by 27 LTL service centers and 18 warehouses strategically located throughout the Northeast region. Pyle provides a variety of asset and non-asset-based services offering uniquely engineered logistics solutions, including LTL, Dedicated fleet operations, Warehousing & Distribution services through more than 4.4 million square feet of public and contract warehousing space, and specialized services through its Brokerage Solutions.

