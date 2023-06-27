Submit Release
Petrus Resources Ltd. Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Petrus Resources Ltd. ("Petrus" or the "Company") (TSX: PRQ) is pleased to announce that its shareholders approved all resolutions at its annual general meeting of shareholders held today (the “Meeting”). The resolutions approved at the Meeting were as follows:

The resolution to fix the number of directors of the Company to be elected at the Meeting at five (5) directors was approved with 99.951% of votes in favor.

The resolution to appoint the five (5) nominees as directors of the Company to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company, or until their successors are elected or appointed, was passed by way of ballot and each of the directors received the following votes for their election:

Nominee   Outcome of Vote   Votes For   % For   Votes Withheld   % Withheld
Donald Gray

   Elected
   94,081,080
   99.588%
   388,978
   0.412%
Donald Cormack

   Elected   94,229,409   99.745%   240,649   0.255%
Patrick Arnell

   Elected   93,839,013   99.332%   631,045   0.668%
Ken Gray

   Elected   94,448,751   99.977%   21,307   0.023%
Peter Verburg   Elected   94,226,409   99.742%   243,549   0.258%
                     

The resolution to approve a reduction in the stated capital of the common shares of the Company was approved with 99.916% of votes in favor.

The resolution to appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as the Company's auditor was approved with 99.984% of votes in favor.

ABOUT PETRUS
Petrus is a public Canadian oil and gas company focused on property exploitation, strategic acquisitions and risk-managed exploration in Alberta.

For further information, please contact:
Ken Gray
President and Chief Executive Officer
T: 403-930-0889
E: kgray@petrusresources.com


Primary Logo

