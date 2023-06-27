PM Chính meets Barbadian, Mongolian counterparts in Tianjin

VIETNAM, June 27 - TIANJIN — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính had separate bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Barbados and Mongolia on Tuesday on the occasion of their attendance at the 14th Annual Meeting of the New Champions (AMNC) of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Tianjin, China.

At the meeting with Barbadian PM Mia Amor Mottley, PM Chính proposed the two sides coordinate to promote bilateral cooperation with priority given to signing cooperation documents to create a legal corridor for further promoting economic, trade, and investment ties, as well as an agreement on visa exemptions for diplomatic and official passport holders.

Chính added that Việt Nam hoped to promote ties with the Caribbean through Barbados, which has an important position in the region.

For her part, Mottley highly appreciated Việt Nam's socio-economic development achievements, especially its recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic.

She hoped that the two countries would continue to create favourable conditions and frameworks for enhancing cooperation in trade, investment, and tourism as well as to maintain close cooperation and mutual support at international organisations and multilateral forums, especially at the United Nations.

Barbados was willing to act as a bridge for Việt Nam to strengthen ties with Caribbean countries, she said.

At the meeting with Mongolian PM Oyun-Erdene Luvsannamsrai, PM Chính affirmed that Việt Nam consistently attached importance to relations with Mongolia and wished to continue enhancing the traditionally strong friendship between the two countries.

Chính suggested that the two sides increase the exchange of delegations at both central and local levels, thereby enhancing mutual understanding and trust, and implement measures to create more favourable conditions for people-to-people exchanges.

In the context of global and regional fluctuations, strengthening Việt Nam-Mongolia relations would be of great significance to the two peoples, PM Chính said, adding that Việt Nam stands ready to act as a bridge for Mongolia to expand ties with the ASEAN for peace and prosperity in the region and the world.

For his part, Mongolian PM Oyun-Erdene Luvsannamsrai emphasised that Mongolia hoped to expand and further enhance cooperation with Việt Nam, especially in the fields of transport, railways, aviation and people-to-people exchanges, as well as tourism.

He suggested the two sides promote the role of the Mongolia-Việt Nam Intergovernmental Committee and their cooperation mechanisms.

The two PMs took the occasion to discuss international and regional issues of mutual concern, highlighting the role of multilateralism and compliance with international law. — VNS