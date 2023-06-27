Top legislator receives Central Union of Cuban Workers delegation

VIETNAM, June 27 - HÀ NỘI — National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vương Đình Huệ hosted a reception in Hà Nội on Tuesday for a delegation of the Central Union of Cuban Workers (CTC) led by its Secretary General Ulises Guilarte de Nacimiento, who is also Vice President of the World Federation of Trade Unions.

Huệ stressed that the Việt Nam-Cuba relations had been developing fruitfully, as reflected through high-level visits by leaders of the two countries over the past time.

He shared difficulties and challenges facing the Caribbean nation due to embargo and COVID-19 pandemic consequences, natural disasters and recent fires, and affirmed that Việt Nam stood ready to exchange its experience in national construction with Cuba.

Việt Nam always encouraged its businesses to invest in Cuba, he continued, suggesting Cuba further remove obstacles to investors in the country.

The NA Chairman also reiterated the consistent stance of the Vietnamese Party, State and people on supporting the just revolutionary cause of their Cuban counterparts, and noted his belief that under the leadership of the Communist Party of Cuba, Cuban people would overcome difficulties and successfully complete the process of renewing the Cuban socio-economic model.

For his part, Ulises Guilarte de Nacimiento congratulated Việt Nam on its achievements, and expressed his belief that under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam, Vietnamese people would successfully fulfil targets set at the 13th National Party Congress.

Recalling Huệ’s official visit to Cuba last April, he said it contributed to deepening the bilateral relations, and the business forum held within the trip helped maintain and strengthen the bilateral economic and trade ties.

The guest informed the host about outcomes of his talks with Chairman of the Việt Nam General Confederation of Labour Nguyễn Đình Khang, during which the two sides shared experience in trade union affairs.

Cuba is preparing for the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Cuban leader Fidel Castro's visit to the liberated zone in South Việt Nam in Quảng Trị Province (September 1973), he said, adding that the CTC would coordinate with Việt Nam’s concerned agencies in the celebration.

On this occasion, NA Chairman Huệ asked Ulises Guilarte de Nacimiento to convey his invitation to President of the National Assembly of People's Power of Cuba Esteban Lazo Hernández to soon visit Việt Nam again. — VNS