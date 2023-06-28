Debra R Richardson LLC Announces New In-Person Vendor Onboarding Training to Avoid Fraud, Fines and Bad Vendor Data

New! In-Person Vendor Onboarding Training to Avoid Fraud, Compliance Fines and Bad Vendor Data

A Comprehensive Framework for the Accounts Payable or Procurement Teams to Avoid Social Engineering Scams Such As Business Email Compromise

The clever fraudulent email that is hard to spot, is the fraudulent payment this framework will prevent.” — Debra R Richardson, MBA, APM, APPM, CPRS

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Debra R Richardson LLC, a consulting firm that focuses on vendor setup and maintenance training to avoid fraud, compliance fines and bad vendor data, today announced a new in-person Vendor Setup and Maintenance Training Workshop for corporate Accounts Payable and Procurement Teams.

Developed for corporate Accounts Payable and Procurement teams with a manual vendor onboarding process, this Vendor Setup and Maintenance Training Workshop delivers a unique framework that uses authentication techniques, internal controls, best practices, and validations to verify that the vendor is real, the vendor data is accurate, and that the request is not fraudulent. By attending this comprehensive program, corporate Accounts Payable and Procurement team members can immediately implement the framework to avoid payment fraud resulting from social engineering email scams such as Business Email Compromise, where fraudsters try to change legitimate banking information to divert vendor payments.

Features and benefits of the comprehensive Vendor Setup and Maintenance Training Workshop include:

• The latest fraud prevention strategies for new vendors and existing vendor changes received via email.

• Best practices for verifying vendor information, checking against watchlists and ensuring data accuracy.

• Discovering 5 Authentication Techniques, 27 Internal Controls, 17 Best Practices and 16 Vendor Validations.

This in-person Vendor Setup and Maintenance Training Workshop will be held on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, from 8am – 12pm at TechTown, 440 Burroughs St, Detroit, MI 48202. For more information on this in-person training visit the event page.

About Debra R Richardson LLC - For the past 5 years, we have provided vendor onboarding training to Corporate Accounts Payable and Procurement teams, trade organizations and other training providers. Learn more about our 56 training live-online and on-demand training at the Vendor Process Training Center.