Dr. Leland R. Dampier III Debut, “Sundown,” to Provide A Meditative Roadmap For Unconventional Healing
SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Recognized family physician and author Dr. Leland R. Dampier III delivers “Sundown,” a meditative roadmap for navigating the complexities of life’s inevitable obstacles in a world where unanticipated occurrences can turn lives upside down.
Dr. Dampier’s book draws on his personal and professional experiences to shed light on the underappreciated facets of final arrangements. Dr. Dampier’s life has been anything but typical since his humble beginnings in the little Georgia town of Moultrie. His exposure to diverse community from a young age catapult him to adapt a medical career at St. George’s University. In “Sundown”, he examines the universal human urge to avoid thinking about death. He skillfully recounts the experiences of his patients who were blindsided by major life changes and offers sound counsel for preparing for the future.
By concentrating on the medical, personal, and financial components of emergency planning, this book will help its readers be better prepared to care for their loved ones in the face of adversity.
His stories of family deaths and their significant effect on his life are told in an empathic and engaging language that strikes a chord with readers. The openness and willingness to share personal stories make “Sundown” an inspiring read. The events shown in “Sundown” serve as a sobering reminder to face our mortality and take precautions to safeguard those we care about in a world where disasters and unexpected situations can strike at any time.
Author Bio
Dr. Leland R. Dampier III of Savannah, Georgia, is a renowned family physician. His eight years of practice have shown him the devastating effects of unpreparedness on persons and their loved ones. Wanting to spare people unnecessary suffering, he set out to make “Sundown.” Dr. Dampier has qualified in family medicine thanks to his education at St. George’s University and his subsequent board certification by the American Board of Family Medicine.
https://www.amazon.com/Sundown-Preparing-Life-Three-Important-ebook/dp/B0C95LHQX7/ref=sr_1_2?crid=N7T8FHBIX74S&keywords=Sundown+Leland+R+Dampier&qid=1687888643&sprefix=sundown+leland+r+dampier%2Caps%2C148&sr=8-2
