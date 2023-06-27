Submit Release
EU accession: France and EU to support Moldova’s energy security and reform

On 23 June, four Moldovan Ministries (Energy, Finance, Environment and Labour & Social Protection) and the Agence Française de Développement (AFD) signed a Memorandum of Understanding to support the reform of Moldova’s energy sector.

The programme, implemented with EU support, will start in 2023 and will run for the next six years. It will allow to support reform planning, mobilise the required technical expertise, and provide concessional budget support following successful implementation of a reform phase.

The programme will combine concessional loans provided by AFD (a first tranche of €40 million in 2023) and a technical assistance programme funded through a €5 million grant provided through the Neighborhood Investment Platform of the European Union. 

Magdalena Mueller-Uri, Head of Cooperation in the EU Delegation to the Republic of Moldova said: “We are very pleased when Member States, such as France, join forces with European Institutions to strengthen support for Moldova’s European pathway, and above all, towards a carbon free Moldova.”

