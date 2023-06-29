ABET LAMINATI PARTNERS WITH ROYAL PLYWOOD TO OFFER DISTRIBUTION OF EASY MEG
ABET LAMINATI, representing the best in Italian Design Culture for six decades, and Royal Plywood, one of the largest wholesale distributors of specialty panel products, are proud to announce a partnership bringing the distribution of EASY MEG to California, Arizona, Nevada, Utah and Hawaii.
EASY MEG, the out-of-the-box, blind fastened exterior grade phenolic facade system is low maintenance, UV stable and impact resistant It is designed to suit all exterior façade project requirements. It is available in 8 3/16” x 120” panels in 8 mm thickness. The Closed Joint System offers multiple optional accessories and color matched trim pieces. It is stocked and fabricated in the United States.
“ABET shares Royal Plywood’s commitment to exceptional service, high quality materials and reliability. By stocking EASY MEG in six décors.they can offer fast and easy delivery to their clients.” states Matt Colacci, MEG Manager for ABET LAMINATI in North America.
Samples of the six stocked decors are available through Royal Resource which features over 1200 products from various industry brands. It can be used by anyone from architects and interior designers to homeowners and contractors.
Boasting a collection of over 16 decors, EASY MEG, has been specified by architectural clients throughout the US and Canada. This exterior grade phenolic panel system is used for myriad exterior façade systems from commercial buildings to residential
projects.
For information about EASY MEG, contact Grayson Braun at 917.797.0770, gbraun@abetlaminati.com
