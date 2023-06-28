Marilyn Wassmann Shares a Garden of Paintings
A coloring book for the preservation and celebration of artistic expression.COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Talented artist and author Marilyn Wassmann creates a delightful coloring book titled “Visiting an Artist’s Garden,” showcasing an exquisite artwork inspired by her personal collection of flower photographs. With intricate black and white drawings accompanying each illustration, readers are encouraged to unleash their creativity and bring these floral masterpieces to life through color.
Wassmann writes, “…the selection used for this coloring book derive from one of the watercolors and most of my oil paintings which are currently in our home. Many adorn the walls of our house, and sometimes they whisper, and occasionally they shout that they really want to be shared. So here they are, along with black and white drawings for you, to either copy or change as you color them. It's all up to YOU!” Whether one is an art enthusiast, a nature lover, or simply seeking a therapeutic outlet, “Visiting an Artist’s Garden” promises to captivate the imagination and soothe the soul.
Wassmann’s artistic prowess is backed by an impressive academic background. With four degrees, including two in art history, one in library science, and one in studio art, Wassmann's passion for both art and literature shines through her work. As a retired art cataloger from the prestigious Library of Congress, Wassmann has dedicated her life to the preservation and celebration of artistic expression, evident in her latest creation as of March 2023—“Visiting an Artist’s Garden,” available on Amazon and other major online platforms.
With three other published titles, “Pen Scratching Poets,” The Opossum and the Cats,” and “What the Wind Blew In,” get to know more about artist and author Marilyn Wassmann on her website at https://marilynwassmann.com/
