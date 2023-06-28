Thrombectomy Devices Market: Surging Towards USD 1.3 Billion with Significant Growth

Thrombectomy device is an intracoronary catheter with central aspiration lumen through which the thrombus is extracted.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Thrombectomy devices are specialized medical tools used to remove blood clots from blood vessels, particularly in the context of treating ischemic strokes. Ischemic strokes occur when a clot blocks a blood vessel, cutting off blood supply to the brain. Thrombectomy is a minimally invasive procedure that can swiftly restore blood flow, potentially reducing long-term disability and improving patient outcomes. The global thrombectomy devices market size was valued at $1.3 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $2.6 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2021 to 2030.

These devices are designed to physically extract or break down blood clots from the affected blood vessel. One commonly used type of thrombectomy device is a stent retriever. This device consists of a flexible wire mesh that is threaded through a catheter and guided to the site of the clot. Once positioned, the stent retriever is deployed to capture and trap the clot. The entire clot, along with the device, is then carefully withdrawn from the blood vessel, effectively reopening the blocked artery.

Major market players covered in the report, such as -

Medtronic Plc.,

Peters Surgical SASU,

Johnsons & Johnsons,

Conmed Corporation,

Novartis International AG,

Smith & Nephew PLC,

Boston Scientific Corporation,

B. Braun Melsungen AG,

Cousin-Biotech,

Enthral Medical GMBH,

Fuhrmann GMBH,

Integral Lifesciences Holdings Corporation, and

KLS martin Group.

Another type of thrombectomy device is an aspiration catheter. This device uses suction to directly remove the clot from the blood vessel. The catheter is inserted into the blocked artery, and a vacuum force is applied to aspirate the clot, pulling it out of the vessel. Aspiration devices may be used alone or in combination with other thrombectomy techniques to maximize clot removal and restore blood flow more efficiently.

Thrombectomy devices have revolutionized the treatment of acute ischemic strokes, providing a minimally invasive alternative to traditional clot-dissolving medications. These devices allow for rapid removal of clots, reducing the time it takes to restore blood flow to the brain. However, the successful use of thrombectomy devices depends on various factors, including the size and location of the clot, the patient's overall health, and the timely administration of the procedure. As with any medical intervention, proper training, expertise, and careful patient selection are crucial to ensuring optimal outcomes.

