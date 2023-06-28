Submit Release
Charm City Run Reaches Over $2 Million in Donations to Local Non-Profits

Charm City Run team volunteers at The Baltimore Hunger Project.

"Charm City Run and the Live. Give. Run. Foundation have been committed to giving back to our community since day one.”
— Kate Russell

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, USA, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Run specialty, training and events organization Charm City Run announces its 501(c)(3) nonprofit, Live. Give. Run. Foundation, has donated more than two million dollars to Maryland and Delaware community organizations and programs since 2002. Charm City Run which celebrates its 21st birthday this month, created the foundation in 2020 to formalize its support for local nonprofits that benefit the environment, encourage physical fitness and enhance educational opportunities for the motivated and underserved.

"Charm City Run and the Live. Give. Run. Foundation have been committed to giving back to our community since day one,” Kate Russell, Director of the Live. Give. Run. Foundation said. “We are so fortunate to be able to have supported so many fantastic organizations over the last 21 years. Our amazing customers, who have chosen to shop local, have enabled Charm City Run to donate two million dollars back to the Maryland and Delaware communities."

The Foundation also mobilizes Charm City Run assets to provide apparel and footwear donations, and to give access or create events for individuals and groups who would otherwise not have the opportunity to participate in running.

“Charm City Run has supported us since the beginning. They have helped us become an organization and learn how to race with our athletes in mainstream races,” said Julia Kardian, Chief Operating Officer, Athletes Serving Athletes. “We both want to elevate people’s lives, inspiring them to live healthy and active lifestyles. I feel like our missions are really aligned, which has made us great partners for so long.”

In 2023, Charm City Run collaborated with many of its brand partners on community initiatives including, but not limited to, ASICS Blue Jean Run for Mental Health Awareness, New Balance Be Aware Everywhere Community Run/Walk Safety Event, and the Brooks Run Your Town – 24 Hour Challenge to change the course of addiction. Charm City Run is committed to continuing to give back through the Live. Give. Run. Foundation and brand campaigns.

About Charm City Run
Charm City Run is a Maryland family-owned and operated Running & Walking Specialty company that is committed to fitting every customer in the "right" shoe. With eight retail store locations throughout Maryland and Delaware, the company began with one store in 2002, and since then created a nonprofit foundation, a race training business, and a race/events company. Their mission is to inspire and move the human spirit one sole at a time. Visit www.charmcityrun.com to learn more.

Lauren English
Charm City Run
lauren@charmcityrun.com
