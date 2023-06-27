MDC offers Discover Nature Girls Camp July 18 at Busch Shooting Range

Body

DEFIANCE, Mo.—The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will be offering its annual Discover Nature Girls Camp Tuesday, July 18, at the August A. Busch Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center in Defiance. This is a free, full-day camp aimed at introducing girls, ages 11–15, to a range of outdoors skills in a supportive learning environment. The all-day camp will begin at 7:15 a.m. at the August A. Busch Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center in Defiance and will conclude at the nearby August A. Busch Memorial Conservation Area at 7 p.m. that evening.

“The goal of this camp is to encourage participants to gain the confidence to explore Missouri’s diverse outdoors on their own,” said MDC Conservation Educator Becky Robertson. “Discover Nature Girls’ Camp will provide them with a comfortable learning atmosphere where they can actively participate in ‘hands-on’ outdoor skills led by conservation agents and MDC staff.”

Participants spend a full day immersed in an applied outdoor skills education setting, including shooting sports and archery, fishing, atlatl throwing, and canoeing. The event also incorporates Missouri Hunter Education instruction. “At the completion of camp, the girls will become Missouri Hunter Education certified so that they may continue using their newly learned skills,” Robertson said.

Discover Nature Girls Camp is free with all equipment and lunch provided. The camp is limited to 60 girls between the ages of 11 to 15 years old. The first 60 applications received will be selected to attend. The Discover Nature Girls Camp is also seeking chaperones to assist with the camp.

To apply, participants should follow the following steps:

Preregister online at short.mdc.mo.gov/4PF

Watch for an email confirmation and an information packet in the mail

Fill out the packet as soon as possible and return. Students must complete the knowledge portion explained in packet.

Return the packet prior to attending the Discover Nature Girls Camp as soon as possible

For additional information, contact Maggie Kopff at Maggie.Kopff@mdc.mo.gov, or 636-441-4554

The August A. Busch Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center is located at 3550 Route D in Defiance, approximately five miles west of Highway 94.