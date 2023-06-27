Submit Release
Pelosi Statement on Supreme Court Decision Upholding the Right to Vote

San Francisco – Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi issued this statement after the Supreme Court rejected the fringe independent state legislature theory and affirmed the power of state courts to review election laws:

“Today, the Supreme Court soundly rejected a fringe, far-right assault on a sacred pillar of American Democracy: the right to vote.  With its ruling in Moore v. Harper, the Court refused to embrace the MAGA Republicans’ radical independent state legislature theory, while reaffirming our Founders’ vision of checks and balances in conducting our elections.  

“While the Supreme Court today chose not to further diminish access to the ballot, it remains urgent and essential to reverse the Court’s attack on the Voting Rights Act ten years ago in Shelby v. Holder.  The Congress must take swift action to enact the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act to restore the heart of the VRA – and to enact our For The People Act to defend and expand the freedom to vote for all.”

