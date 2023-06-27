Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,687 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 463,041 in the last 365 days.

Pelosi Statement on the Passing of Peg Yorkin

San Francisco — Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi issued this statement on the passing of gender justice advocate and philanthropist Peg Yorkin:

“America has lost a giant of the feminist movement, who devoted decades of her life to the fight for gender justice: Peg Yorkin.

“Peg was the heart and soul of Feminist Majority, as its co-founder: fueling its vital work with her effective leadership, inspiring vision and immense generosity.  Under her leadership, the organization blossomed into a clarion voice for women and girls: championing consequential legislation including zhe Family and Medical Leave and Violence Against Women Acts here at home, while shining a bright light on the Taliban’s human rights abuses abroad with its Campaign for Afghan Women & Girls.

“Personally, it was my privilege to share a warm, longtime friendship with Peg — and to count her among my earliest, strongest supporters, from my first race in 1987 to my campaign for Leadership.  Her astute political mind helped power a wave of women running — and winning — up and down the ballot.

“Many of us in the Congress have been fortunate enough to call Peg a dear friend and devoted partner to our mission of equality for all.  May it be a comfort to her darling children, Nikki and David, and the entire Yorkin family that so many join them in prayer during this sad time.”

You just read:

Pelosi Statement on the Passing of Peg Yorkin

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more