San Francisco — Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi issued this statement on the passing of gender justice advocate and philanthropist Peg Yorkin:

“America has lost a giant of the feminist movement, who devoted decades of her life to the fight for gender justice: Peg Yorkin.

“Peg was the heart and soul of Feminist Majority, as its co-founder: fueling its vital work with her effective leadership, inspiring vision and immense generosity. Under her leadership, the organization blossomed into a clarion voice for women and girls: championing consequential legislation including zhe Family and Medical Leave and Violence Against Women Acts here at home, while shining a bright light on the Taliban’s human rights abuses abroad with its Campaign for Afghan Women & Girls.

“Personally, it was my privilege to share a warm, longtime friendship with Peg — and to count her among my earliest, strongest supporters, from my first race in 1987 to my campaign for Leadership. Her astute political mind helped power a wave of women running — and winning — up and down the ballot.

“Many of us in the Congress have been fortunate enough to call Peg a dear friend and devoted partner to our mission of equality for all. May it be a comfort to her darling children, Nikki and David, and the entire Yorkin family that so many join them in prayer during this sad time.”