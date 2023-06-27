Qlik And Talend’s Unique Best-in-Class Suite of Solutions Help Create Maximum Value and Use of Data Delivered to Snowflake

Expanded set of transformation, quality and analytics solutions provide Snowflake customers a comprehensive approach to delivering trusted data across the enterprise for impact

PHILADELPHIA, June 27, 2023 -- With the recent acquisition of Talend® and launch of Qlik Cloud® data transformation services, Qlik® today announced at Snowflake's annual user conference, Snowflake Summit 2023, that it has significantly expanded its platform to deliver a comprehensive best-in-class approach to accessing, transforming and delivering trusted quality data for analysis and action into Snowflake's Data Cloud.



“As customers scale with Snowflake, they want to streamline the process of getting analytics-ready and trusted data,” said Itamar Ankorion, SVP Global Partners and Alliances at Qlik. “Qlik Cloud Data Integration’s new Data Transformation Services makes it easier to leverage push-down SQL and deliver valuable data that’s ready for immediate use. And with Talend’s leading quality and governance solutions, customers can further ensure they have trusted data to create a true end-to-end data integration and analytics strategy with Snowflake.”

Data fragmentation and the growing volume of data sources are putting increased focus and importance on the ability to continuously organize, transform and cost effectively deliver real-time data through the cloud. The combination of Qlik’s data integration and analytics solutions, alongside Talend’s hybrid-cloud approach to data connectivity and data quality, is a unique end-to-end portfolio of solutions that help Snowflake customers find, transform, trust and analyze their data at scale. This comprehensive platform helps customers with:

Data Integration: Customers need easier and cost-effective solutions to ingesting and immediately transforming the data they land in Snowflake. Qlik’s Connector Factory will expand access and delivery of data with initial delivery of connectors to the 20 most popular enterprise applications including NetSuite, Workday, SAP SuccessFactors, Salesforce, Cerner, OSIsoft, SAP Ariba and HubSpot. Qlik’s recently launched Data Transformation Services through Qlik Cloud Data Integration enables customers to transform ingested data directly in Snowflake and maintain history as part of broader transformation capabilities. And Qlik’s recent acquisition of Elite Snowflake Partner Talend, including Stitch and its 150+ connectors, gives customers increased flexibility and choice in how they can leverage Qlik solutions to drive more data to Snowflake.

Data Quality and Governance: Increasing trust in data is vital to driving automations, analytics and generative AI use cases. Talend’s Native Trust Scoreä and data quality rules are computed inside Snowflake, leveraging Snowpark User Defined Functions (UDFs) to push down for faster and more efficient processing. Talend’s data profiler, powered by machine learning, does a semantic analysis of the data, builds the metadata associated with the data, and checks for many different aspects of the data such as validity, completeness and uniqueness. Utilizing Talend in Snowflake UDF and Snowpark natively, customers more easily and quickly get healthier data for overall business well-being.

Trusted Data for Any Use Case: Customers have diverse needs ranging from board level reporting to specific data science and generative AI projects. Trusted data is critical across every industry, from manufacturing to supply chain and finance. Between Qlik and Talend there are a wide range of customers already leveraging solutions with Snowflake, including customers like ABB, Siemens and HARMAN. Qlik also recently took part in the launch of Snowflake’s Manufacturing Data Cloud , bringing unique SAP related expertise and accelerators to help manufacturers unlock the value of their critical data and collaborate with their partners, suppliers and customers in a secure and scalable way.

“Customers looking to modernize their data at scale have increasing needs for cost effective ways to efficiently transform, manage and govern their data in the cloud,” said Tarik Dwiek, Head of Technology Alliances at Snowflake. “Qlik’s existing and new solutions, along with their newly acquired Talend capabilities, will help customers more easily manage their data transformation needs and increase the value of their data in Snowflake.”

About Qlik and Talend

Qlik, with the recent addition of Talend, delivers an industry-leading portfolio of solutions for data integration, data quality and analytics. This includes advancements in real-time data, AI, ML and automation. The most successful organizations are investing in data to make sense of the increasing amounts and varieties of data from diverse sources. The challenge is to effectively integrate, analyze and act on the data while ensuring its trustworthiness. With more than 40,000 active customers in over 100 countries, Qlik’s solutions work with virtually any data source, target, architecture or methodology, to ensure customers have the data they need, whenever they need it.

