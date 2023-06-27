Jon WIlhelm FICS Dr. Jon Wilhem Paris Dr. Jon WIlhelm FICS Dr. Jon WIlhelm, International Sports Chiropractors

Dr Jon Wilhelm Instructs International Sports Chiropractors at FICS Lower Extremity Module in Paris, France.

BOZEMAN, MONTANA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Jon Wilhelm’s expertise is growing in recognition in the field of sport chiropractic. He continues to receive invites at international sports events as a chiropractic sports specialist. The latest event that Dr. Jon Wilhelm was a part of is the FICS Lower Extremity Module in Paris, France.

The France event was a big deal and attracted participants from all over the world. Excited to be a part of this event, Dr. Jon Wilhelm said, The FICS ICSC Lower Extremity Module in Paris was a truly international event. We had 24 engaged participants from all over the world, representing countries like Australia, Germany, Great Britain, Canada, France, The United States, and more. It was a pleasure teaming up with Dr. Christine Foss to offer these eager sports chiropractors a diverse educational experience in assessment, treatment and management of the lower extremity. FICS is proud to offer the finest educational program to international chiropractors aspiring to work in sport and helping athletes achieve.

Through the FICS Lower Extremity Module, Dr. Wilhelm got to make a direct impact in the quality of ciropractors going out into the world of sports. That’s because, the International Sports Chiropractic Federation (FICS) upper and lower extremity hands-on seminars provide the basic skills and knowledge for chiropractors who would like to obtain an International Sports Chiropractic Certificate (ICSC).

Dr. Wilhelm’s participation in many other athletic and chiropractic events globally is a recognition of his mastery of the sport chiropractic speciality, and a passion for his work. This is evident in his assertion that he will continue to deliver quality training to chiropractic practitioners, and help improve the quality of care that athletes and active people receive all across the world.

Dr. Wilhelm is a chiropractor renowned for his expertise in sports chiropractic. As the founder of Pro Chiropractic, he has provided exceptional care to elite athletes and teams. With a passion for mentorship and education, Dr. Wilhelm has played a pivotal role in shaping the field of sports chiropractic.

Dr. Wilhelm's educational journey began with a Pre-Med program at Montana State University, followed by his enrollment at Life University's Chiropractic College in Atlanta, GA. Continuing his pursuit of knowledge, he joined Logan College of Chiropractic in St. Louis, MO, where he completed his chiropractic studies and clinical rotations. In 2004, Dr. Wilhelm graduated with a Chiropractic Doctorate, ranking at the top of his class and receiving commendation for outstanding clinical performance and academic excellence.

Recognized for his exceptional qualifications, Dr. Wilhelm holds multiple certifications, including being a Certified Chiropractic Sports Physician (CCSP®), a Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist (CSCS), and a Certified Chiropractic Extremity Practitioner (CCEP). This rare combination of credentials places him among the select few sports chiropractors worldwide with such comprehensive expertise. Moreover, Dr. Wilhelm is an esteemed member of the International Federation of Sports Chiropractic (FICS), holding their prestigious International Sports Chiropractic Credential (ICSC).

With an illustrious career, Dr. Wilhelm has served on The American Chiropractic Board of Sports Physicians for six years, was recognized as the American Chiropractic Association Sports Chiropractor of the Year, and has become a respected international instructor for the FICS Sports Chiropractic Federation. His dedication to advancing the field and providing exceptional care to his patients and athletes has solidified his reputation as a leading authority in sports chiropractic.