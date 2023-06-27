Structural Adhesives Market Set to Grow at a CAGR of 5.2%, Projected Worth USD 28.99 Billion by 2032 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing use of structural adhesives in various applications is a key factor driving market revenue growth

Structural Adhesives Market Size – USD 17.38 Billion in 2022, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 5.2%, Market Trends – Rising demand for hybrid bonding solutions and focus on sustainability ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 27, 2023

The global structural adhesives market size was USD 17.38 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing focus on design flexibility and rising demand for lightweight materials such as composites, aluminum, and high-strength steel in automotive, aerospace, transportation, and companies are key factors driving revenue growth of the market. Structural adhesives play a crucial role in bonding these lightweight materials, as these adhesives offer high strength while reducing weight, improving fuel efficiency, and enabling design flexibility. Rapid advancements in bonding technologies is another major factor driving revenue growth of the market. Manufacturers across the globe are focusing on improving adhesive properties, such as bond strength, flexibility, curing time, and resistance to harsh environments. In addition, innovative technologies such as structural acrylics, toughened epoxies, and modified polyurethanes are being introduced to meet the evolving needs of various industries.

Challenges associated with surface preparation is a key factor, which could restraining revenue growth of the market. Proper surface preparation is critical for achieving optimal adhesive bonding strength. The surface must be clean, dry, and free from contaminants such as oils, grease, dirt, or corrosion. Achieving the required surface preparation can be time-consuming and could involve additional steps such as cleaning, sanding, or applying primers. Failure to adequately prepare the surfaces could compromise the bond strength and overall performance of the adhesive. Service temperature and chemical resistance and joint design and compatibility are other key factors, which could hamper revenue growth of the market.

Top Companies Covered In This Report:

Henkel Adhesives Technologies, Sika AG, The 3M Company, DuPont, ITW Chemin, H.B. Fuller Company, Scott Bader Company Ltd., Dymax, L&L Products, and Parson Adhesives, Inc

Detailed Segmentation:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Solvent-Based & Reactive

Water-Based

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Building & Construction

Automotive

Aerospace

Others

Resin Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Epoxy

Polyurethane (PU)

Acrylic

Others

Key Region/Countries are Classified as Follows:

◘ North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

◘ Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

◘ Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

◘ South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

◘ The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)



