2032 Aircraft Electrical Systems Marke :An In-Depth Examination of the Current Situation & Future Prospects Analysis

Rising demand for electric aircraft systems to reduce overall maintenance cost and weight of aircraft is one of the major factors driving market

Aircraft Electrical Systems Market Size – USD 6.40 Billion in 2022, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.8%–Technological advancements in high-density battery solutions for electric aircraft ” — Emergen Research

Emergen Research has recently published a comprehensive research study titled "Aircraft Electrical Systems Market is Growing Rapidly", indicating a rising interest in Aircraft Electrical Systems research in the year 2023.

The global aircraft electrical systems market size was USD 6.40 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for power generation to cut down on fuel consumption and usage of high-density battery solutions for electric aircraft, technological advancements for improvements in aircraft performance , and rapid adoption of electric aircraft systems to cut down on overall maintenance costs and weight of the aircraft are major factors driving market revenue growth.

Electrical systems in aircraft are powered by various different power sources, which consist of external power, Auxiliary Power Units (APUs), and engine-driven Alternating Current (AC) generators. The flying instruments, critical systems including anti-icing, and passenger services, such as cabin illumination, are all run by the aircraft's electrical power system. The industry is focusing on using technologies that can affect both overall costs and fuel consumption, due to competition in the aircraft market and global warming, which has prompted designers and engineers to design a More Electric Aircraft (MEA) by replacing conventional devices with electrical systems. in addition, creation of numerous high-energy-density batteries as a result of rising power requirements of airplanes, particularly in the past decade, as well as improvements in battery technology and materials, are other factors driving revenue growth of the market. Nowadays, aircrafts are powered by either a 14- or 28-volt direct current electrical system, which powers various aircraft systems such as aircraft lights, radio equipment, turn indicator, fuel gauges etc. Moreover, partnerships between different companies and strategic product development for new product launches are also expected to drive market revenue growth during the forecast period. For instance, on 11 March 2021, Widere, a Scandinavian airline announced its partnership with Tecnam and Rolls-Royce aimed at putting an all-electric passenger plane into service by 2026.

Top Companies Covered In This Report:

Thales, Meggitt PLC, Honeywell International Inc., Amphenol Corporation, Astronics Corporation, AMETEK. Inc., SAFRAN, Boeing, Collins Aerospace, and Eaton

Detailed Segmentation:

System Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Power Generation

Power Distribution

Power Conversion

Energy Storage

Aircraft Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Fixed – Wing

Rotary – Wing

Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Commercial Aviation

Military Aviation

Business and General Aviation

Key Region/Countries are Classified as Follows:

◘ North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

◘ Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

◘ Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

◘ South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

◘ The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

