$5 Million Renovation Begins At Casino Moose Jaw

CANADA, June 27 - Released on June 27, 2023

Construction begins this week on $5 million in renovations to Casino Moose Jaw to help ensure an "Always Entertaining" experience for the casino's guests.

"Renovations at Casino Moose Jaw and the recently completed renovations at Casino Regina reflect our government's commitment to remain competitive and stay on the cutting edge of casino gaming in our province," Minister Responsible for Lotteries and Gaming Saskatchewan Laura Ross said. "We couldn't be more pleased with how the renovations at Casino Regina turned out, and we're looking forward to the modern new Casino Moose Jaw once renovations are complete in early 2024."

This will be the first extensive renovation at Casino Moose Jaw since that facility's grand opening in 2002. Upgrades will focus on the gaming and food and beverage areas at the casino and will include enhancements to the lighting, carpet and floorplan to create a brighter and more welcoming and convenient environment for guests.

The Casino Moose Jaw renovation follows the completion of more than $20 million in renovations at Casino Regina over the past four years including:

$2.1 million in renovations to the casino's Union Station Restaurant + Bar (formerly known as The Last Spike restaurant);

$5.9 million in renovations to the east gaming area, including renovations to the casino's Central Hall;

$7.2 million in renovations to the casino's west end gaming areas, including the poker room, GameSense Information Centre, and the new Crossroads food and beverage outlet; and

$5.4 million in renovations to the casino's box office lobby, crush space and Show Lounge.

Renovations will begin in the northwest corner of Casino Moose Jaw with the construction of new customer service and "GameSense" (responsible gambling support and information) areas. The casino is expected to remain open throughout the renovation process.

"The renovations at Casinos Moose Jaw and Regina are part of a multi-year facilities modernization plan that reflects SaskGaming's commitment to offering an outstanding guest experience," SaskGaming President and CEO Susan Flett said. "The planned upgrades at Casino Moose Jaw are significant, and we expect that facility will have a first-class gaming atmosphere with enhanced amenities once the renovations are complete."

The Casino Moose Jaw renovations are part of a record $2.1 billion total capital investment by Saskatchewan's Crown corporations in 2023-24 to better serve customers, enhance system safety and reliability at Crown utilities, and support the province's growing economy.

