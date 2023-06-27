Manitoba, Saskatchewan And Alberta Governments Join Federal Government To Engage First Nations On Agricultural Opportunities

CANADA, June 27 - Released on June 27, 2023

Today, federal Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, Marie-Claude Bibeau, Manitoba Agriculture Minister Derek Johnson, Saskatchewan Agriculture Minister David Marit and Alberta Agriculture and Irrigation Minister RJ Sigurdson announced that their governments have completed a collaborative project that engaged First Nations communities with the goal of furthering Indigenous participation in the agriculture sector.

The released report provides a summary of what was heard through engagement. The report indicates that some First Nations communities in the prairie provinces are interested in growing their food systems through traditional practices as well as increasing their participation within the agriculture sector. The information collected will inform departmental priorities and policies and programs aimed at advancing Indigenous agriculture and food systems.

The federal government, along with the governments of Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Alberta, have been working together since May 2021 on a collaborative project to engage with First Nations communities in all three provinces. The project focused on the identification of current practices and the resources, policies, programs and actions required to further advance First Nations food systems and agricultural and agri-processing economic development.

"We have a lot to learn from the knowledge and diverse experiences of First Nations partners," said Bibeau. "By working together in the spirit of reconciliation, we will support actions that will increase their participation in the agriculture sector and further advance food systems among Indigenous communities."

"The Government of Saskatchewan is proud to support First Nations engagement in the agricultural sector to develop economic, social, and cultural opportunities that will help us all move forward together," Marit said. "Jurisdictional collaboration helps to advance the sector to its continued path of sustainability and growth."

"The Manitoba government is extremely pleased to have collaborated with Alberta, Saskatchewan and the federal government in engaging First Nations communities across the prairie provinces to discuss and identify current agricultural practices in those communities, understand how we can move forward in supporting new opportunities and removing barriers to participation in the sector," Johnson said. "First Nations have a wealth of experience in agriculture and I look forward to learning from them as we move forward together. Developing food hubs and other economic activities related to agri-processing and food production is a key step in ensuring community resiliency and health. This project will support First Nations agriculture and food projects and support our government's ongoing commitment advancing reconciliation as we work together with our Indigenous partners to understand their interests and support their agricultural visions."

"We appreciated the cooperative discussions with First Nations communities, the other prairie provinces and the federal government throughout this initiative," Sigurdson said. "It's been very constructive to listen and learn from one another. By working collaboratively, we have a shared understanding how First Nations' experiences and practices can strengthen our collective agriculture and agri-food sectors."

"Indigenous Peoples are critical to conversations and decision-making in areas such as food systems and climate change," National Indigenous Agriculture Association (NIAA) Chair Dale Worme said. "It will be important to recognize the shared responsibility for advancing environment and climate outcomes in the agriculture sector and important roles to be played by each actor. Collaborating with Indigenous partners on sustainability and strengthening Indigenous-led food systems will be particularly important."

The project had been supported under the Canadian Agricultural Partnership Federal Regional Collaborative Partnerships Program, which provides funding for collaborative projects amongst provinces and territories to address shared priorities beyond the scope of a single jurisdiction.

The Canadian Agricultural Partnership is a five-year, $3 billion investment by Canada's federal, provincial and territorial governments that supports Canada's agri-food and agri-products sectors. This includes a $2 billion commitment that is cost-shared 60 per cent federally and 40 per cent provincially/territorially for programs that are designed and delivered by provinces and territories. The Canadian Agricultural Partnership ended on March 31, 2023 and was replaced by the Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership, a $3.5-billion, five-year agreement, between the federal, provincial and territorial governments, in effect from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2028.

