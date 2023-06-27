Invitation Extended to Hear From Governor Pillen During Two-day Fly Around
NEBRASKA, June 27 - CONTACT:
Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495
Invitation Extended to Hear From Governor Pillen During Two-day Fly Around
LINCOLN, NE – Nebraskans are invited to hear from Governor Jim Pillen during a two-day fly around to central and western communities. Six stops are included in the trip, scheduled on Wednesday, June 28 and Thursday, June 29. Five of those visits will involve town hall events, during which the Governor will talk about highlights from the 2023 legislative session and take questions from attendees.
Gov. Pillen will also make remarks at the groundbreaking for a new fertilizer plant in Gothenburg.
All events are open to the public.
The schedule is as follows:
Wednesday, June 28
12:00 p.m. Phelps/Gosper Chamber of Commerce & Farm Bureau Town Hall
Sun Theater, 417 West Avenue, HOLDREGE
2:00 p.m. Groundbreaking for New Fertilizer Plant
Industrial Park Road, GOTHENBURG
5:30 p.m. Town Hall Event
Handlebend, 215 Douglas Street, O’NEILL
Thursday, June 29
9:30 a.m. Town Hall Event
Mid Plains Community College, 715 E US-20, VALENTINE
11:30 a.m. (MT) Town Hall Event
Chadron State College Student Center, 1000 Main Street, CHADRON
1:30 p.m. (MT) Town Hall Event
Driftwood Restaurant, 118 N Spruce Street, OGALLALA