Utah AG charges Two Women with Aggravated Abuse of a Vulnerable Adult at Orem’s Hidden Hollow Care Center

June 27, 2023

The Medicaid Fraud and Patient Abuse Division of the Utah Attorney General’s Office filed charges on June 22 against two Hidden Hollow Care Center employees in Orem concerning the death of C.N., a former patient.

Amy Lauritzen and Laetitia Odunze have each been charged with one count of Reckless Aggravated Abuse of a Vulnerable Adult as third-degree felonies.

Investigators found that C.N. had run out of medication and began expressing suicidal ideations and attempting to take his own life. Both Lauritzen and Odunze were aware of the lack of medication, as well as C.N.’s attempts at suicide. Neither Lauritzen nor Odunze took measures to prevent C.N.’s suicide, including not informing the night staff of C.N.’s situation.

Read the charges against Amy Lauritzen here.

Read the charges against Laetitia Odunze here.

Note: The Medicaid Fraud and Patient Abuse Division of the Utah Attorney General’s Office receives 75 percent of its funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under a grant award totaling $2,825,860 for the federal fiscal year 2023. The State of Utah funds the remaining 25 percent.

