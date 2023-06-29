[stan] is the new Social Community app for Fans to Interact with their Favourite Artists
First-of-its-Kind Social Platform Offers an Immersive Experience through Exclusive Content for Fans to Connect with Artists from All Over the World.
We are excited to launch a novel platform that provides real interaction between fans and artists, redefines fan-engagement and builds social community by connecting users from all over the world.”SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, June 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- New social app [stan] announces its launch, a first-of-its-kind social network platform that brings artists and fans together in one global community, offering real fan interaction through new and exclusive artist content, live streaming, and social and visual gamification.
— Dr. Anthony Park, Co-Founder of [stan]
[stan] allows users to follow, interact with, and enjoy exclusive in-app content created by their favourite artists, offering an immersive experience via its all-in-one service enhanced by in-app gamification such as real-time leaderboards, stan points, and live streaming.
The platform boasts a diverse line-up of artist channels, such as EDM pioneer Ultra Music Festival Asia, Argentinian postmodern theatre show Fuerza Bruta, and a variety of K-Artists ranging from K-Pop idol groups, R&B singers, actors and more. New artists are on-boarded regularly, including singers, actors, and all types of creative artists; forming an all-rounded and inclusive roster of artists from all over the world.
Founded by Dr. Anthony Park and John H. Chi, both of whom are experts in the entertainment and tech scene with decades of experience, [stan] was designed with the vision of redefining fan-engagement by building an inclusive global fan community, in a safe, seamless, and transparent space.
“We are excited to launch such a novel platform that not only provides real engagement between fans and artists, but also empowers fans to explore new means of interaction by building an amplified experience through social, livestream, and visual content,” says Dr. Park. “With [stan], we strive to create meaningful experiences for fans globally, and for anyone who loves music and values digital experiences. We will continue to innovate and expand our services, and cannot wait for more users to join the community and experience it for themselves.”
When a user first creates an account, they will be prompted to follow their favourite artists, which will allow the app to curate a personalised feed where users will gain access to artist-created content shared exclusively on the social app. Similar to the likes of Instagram, users can upload and share photos and videos on their account page, and easily interact with artists by liking, commenting, and leaving reactions on artist posts. All users will also have access to the latest entertainment news in the explore page, where they can also discover global trending artist content.
The platform has an in-app live streaming service, where fans will be instantly notified once their followed artists go live on the app. Artists are able to broadcast a variety of live streaming content such as virtual concerts and fan-meetings, where users can interact with artists in real-time, further strengthening the relationship between fans and artists. All livestream content is automatically saved in the artist’s video library, easily accessible for users to replay, like, and comment at their own time.
[stan] offers a unique experience for fans and artists to engage and explore, via a multitude of gamification features on its platform that boosts fan engagement and interaction. Fans can collect and earn stan points, the platform’s in-app currency, via a variety of means including purchasing in-app, inviting new users, joining in-app giveaways, gifting and receiving from other users, and more. These points can be used to boost their support for artists via paid likes, and to purchase exclusive content. There is also a Clan system in place, where users can form new clans or join existing clans to interact within the fandoms and to rally support for their artists.
A daily leaderboard tracks fan and artist activity in real-time, serving as a ranking system to incentivise users to battle for the #1 spot of Global Top Artist and Global Top Fan. Top Fans with the most activity will attain VIP status and be rewarded with special perks such as the opportunity to meet their favourite artist in real life, concert passes, and access to exclusive in-app content for free.
More than just a social network platform, the platform is dedicated to creating a positive social impact, in line with the true meaning of community. Stan points and paid likes have monetary value, and a portion of the proceeds from these social interactions will be donated to a charity of the artist’s choice – a meaningful touch for artists and their fans to come together to do good for society.
[stan] has already hit over tens of thousands of downloads since its launch in January 2023, and continues to welcome hundreds of new users each day. The platform continues to strengthen its service by introducing new artists from all over the world, and upgrading the app with new features and services, with plans to launch a fully integrated NFT Marketplace for exclusive artist content in the coming weeks.
[stan] is available for download on iOS and Android in over 90 countries. To find out more, please visit https://stan.win/.
